The CR 491-CR486 intersection is the hottest development area in the county, so when a developer made a request to build a self-storage facility on that location the Citrus County Commission denied the request in a 3-2 decision.

Commissioner Jeff Kinnard said that the self-storage facility was not consistent with the appropriate development for that location. He said whatever goes in there should have a “synergistic effect” on other businesses and development in that area.

