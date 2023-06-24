The CR 491-CR486 intersection is the hottest development area in the county, so when a developer made a request to build a self-storage facility on that location the Citrus County Commission denied the request in a 3-2 decision.
Commissioner Jeff Kinnard said that the self-storage facility was not consistent with the appropriate development for that location. He said whatever goes in there should have a “synergistic effect” on other businesses and development in that area.
Kinnard said the commission has a vision of development at that intersection where “people will shop, have dinner or grab a glass of wine and enjoy the ambience” and a three-story storage unit would not contribute to that ambience.
In principle, we agree with Kinnard’s assessment and the commission decision. Quality commercial development benefits the county as a whole, and some commercial developments that may be permitted under current zoning do not contribute to that ambience.
But it is a delicate balancing act between the appearance of the community and the rights of property owners and/or developers to utilize their property.
In order to guide the development of the area, the county has developed a CR 486 Interchange Management Plan aimed at ensuring compatible development in the area near where the Suncoast toll road intersects with CR 486.
While it is a positive step for the county to plan how development will be managed in this specific location, the permitted businesses need to be carefully spelled out so that in the future the commission will not have to make ad hoc decisions on individual development.
We also encourage the commission to carefully examine the current land use plan to ensure that the plan strikes a balance between development and community aesthetics across the county, because careful planning leads to more consistency than ad hoc decisions, however well thought out.
As the county grows, the commission really needs to look at the proliferation of gas stations, self-storage facilities and car washes in prime commercial locations. These are legitimate businesses that fulfill a need, but where they are located in the county should be more carefully defined in the land development code.
Growth and development of property does not have to result in a cluttered landscape. If properly planned, new growth can lead to quality development instead of clutter and urban sprawl.