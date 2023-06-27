County Commission Chairwoman Ruthie Davis-Schlabach announced during the recent BOCC meeting that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer and is currently undergoing treatment at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa. Schlabach mentioned that she has been diagnosed with the most common type of breast cancer, which has a 98.4 percent cure rate.
She also acknowledged that breast cancer runs in her family, with her mother having had it, her grandmother passing away from it, and her sister being a breast cancer survivor. While she will make an effort to schedule treatments around the BOCC meetings, she will unavoidably miss some. Despite being a public figure, Commissioner Schlabach deserves compassion during this challenging time, and we admire her courage in sharing her diagnosis.
The other county commissioners and county leadership have all come together to support her.
Chairwoman Schlabach is in excellent hands with the exceptional doctors at Moffitt Cancer Center, renowned for their innovative treatments, research and positive outcomes in cancer care. Our community can have confidence that Commissioner Schlabach will receive the best possible care.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Just as the doctors at Moffitt excel in their field, Citrus County excels in times like these. We are a community known for supporting our own during challenging times. Whether it’s assisting neighbors in cleaning a local park, organizing fundraisers for families facing financial difficulties, or attending events hosted by local nonprofits,
Citrus County always stands with its citizens. Commissioner Schlabach has consistently been among the first to lend her support to these local causes. Serving as a county commissioner can be a thankless job at times, but it is crucial for us to put aside political preferences and differences in opinion to provide the support and backing that one of our own needs in such moments.
Time and time again, Citrus County has demonstrated care and compassion for those in need, and now we have an opportunity to reciprocate by serving Commissioner Schlabach in the same way she has been serving the needs of our community.