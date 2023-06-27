County Commission Chairwoman Ruthie Davis-Schlabach announced during the recent BOCC meeting that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer and is currently undergoing treatment at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa. Schlabach mentioned that she has been diagnosed with the most common type of breast cancer, which has a 98.4 percent cure rate.

She also acknowledged that breast cancer runs in her family, with her mother having had it, her grandmother passing away from it, and her sister being a breast cancer survivor. While she will make an effort to schedule treatments around the BOCC meetings, she will unavoidably miss some. Despite being a public figure, Commissioner Schlabach deserves compassion during this challenging time, and we admire her courage in sharing her diagnosis.

