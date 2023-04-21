The Salvation Army has resumed its weekly mobile food truck service after overcoming several barriers that caused it to come to a halt. It did not stop because of issues finding volunteers or even basic food staples. But there were obstacles mounting back in 2021. They included breakdowns with the aging food truck and finding someone to cook the food. Cooks, indeed, were the major problem. Especially those who were experienced in preparing not just a few meals, but hundreds at a time.

This issue has been overcome with the Salvation Army teaming up with Withlacoochee Technical College’s (WTC) culinary arts program. This collaboration is beneficial to both parties, according to Major Hank Harwell, the head of the local Salvation Army located in Lecanto. He said that the organization benefits from people trained to cook for an “army” of 300 hungry folks, and WTC culinary students benefit from having the opportunity to practice what they are learning.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle