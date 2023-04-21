The Salvation Army has resumed its weekly mobile food truck service after overcoming several barriers that caused it to come to a halt. It did not stop because of issues finding volunteers or even basic food staples. But there were obstacles mounting back in 2021. They included breakdowns with the aging food truck and finding someone to cook the food. Cooks, indeed, were the major problem. Especially those who were experienced in preparing not just a few meals, but hundreds at a time.
This issue has been overcome with the Salvation Army teaming up with Withlacoochee Technical College’s (WTC) culinary arts program. This collaboration is beneficial to both parties, according to Major Hank Harwell, the head of the local Salvation Army located in Lecanto. He said that the organization benefits from people trained to cook for an “army” of 300 hungry folks, and WTC culinary students benefit from having the opportunity to practice what they are learning.
Major Harwell told the Chronicle that there have not been any significant speedbumps since the mobile food program resumed on April 10, but getting back on people’s radar has been a slight problem. Prior to suspending the program in December 2021, the food truck was serving about 300 meals weekly. Since the truck resumed operations, the mobile food truck has provided between 75 and 100 meals weekly. Once the word gets out, he said, the Salvation Army mobile food truck will see an increase in meal delivery.
The organization is working with an older food truck that Harwell said is a “hand me down,” having been passed from other groups to the local volunteer agency. A new truck is on the horizon but hasn’t been built because a chassis hasn’t been located. Once the current nationwide vehicle demand slows down, he feels that a spare chassis can be found.
A new food vehicle will obviously have fewer mechanical issues and will not only transport weekly meals but will be available for emergencies. A hurricane or other natural disaster is inevitable, Harwell said. “It’s not if, but when.”
The Major did note one potential hiccup with the mobile food program. There may be a speed bump this summer since WTC and the culinary arts program will be shutting down mid-June until mid-August, but the mobile food truck will not be stopping, and meal prep could be an issue. He encourages anyone with restaurant or catering experience to volunteer their time during this two-month hiatus by calling (352) 513-4960.
Meanwhile, meals are being delivered weekly at two different sites, Daystar on State Road 44 in Crystal River on Tuesday and the Lion’s Club in Homosassa on Wednesday. Both locations are serviced from 1-4 pm.
The program began in 2018 and has been highly effective, serving not only the homeless but the working poor and the elderly who only have Social Security income. Others have benefited also, including foster families and folks who are sick, with a family member or neighbor getting them a healthy meal when the food truck arrives at one of the locations. Further, there are no questions asked of people who line up to receive dinner. Anyone who is hungry gets fed.
We see a win-win-win situation with the Salvation Army providing a service that is beneficial to the community, WTC culinary arts students getting hands-on experience, and anyone who wants it to receive a nutritious and delicious hot meal.