The Florida Department of Transportation has given the “notice to proceed” to Citrus County to finish widening the 1.9-mile stretch of CR 491 between the two four-laned sections. This will complete four-laning 491 from 44 to the other side of Beverly Hills.
It is great news but long overdue.
The County Comprehensive Plan encouraged central county development back in the 1980s. County Road 491 is a central roadway dividing the county in half running from Hernando County to SR 200. It is a major thoroughfare and a potential evacuation route for Southwest Florida in hurricane season. There has been much development along CR 491, including numerous medical facilities. Growth is taking over the intersection of 491 and 486 with more to come.
Unfortunately, the estimated time to complete the roadway is two years, making the area a potential traffic nightmare.
The concept of comprehensive planning is to prepare an area for development by ensuring roadways and other infrastructure are in place before the development occurs. Historically, Citrus County has been badly lagging.
The 491 projects should have been completed several years ago but became a political football and were stalled unnecessarily due to politics. Then Commissioner Dennis Damato, a planner, presented an approach for 491 making it a medical corridor that included connection roadways between the various businesses and medical offices. Unfortunately, complications developed and new commissioners killed the project and let it sit for some time with no action.
There are several other concerns with County Road 491.
It is still two lanes from Forest Ridge to State Road 200. State Road 41 from Inverness to Dunnellon should be widened. SR 200 is a primary route to Ocala and Interstate 75, with heavy flow of traffic from Inverness and CR 491. It needs to be four-laned from Inverness to CR 484 where it has already been four-laned. Additionally, the bridge on SR 200 that crosses the Withlacoochee at StumpKnockers is an antiquated two-lane roadway that is showing its age and is in desperate need of replacement.
Another area of local concern is the lack of a traffic light at Hampshire Blvd and 491 that is challenging to navigate due to heavy 491 traffic. The number of vehicles has drastically increased on 491 and most likely will be getting even busier since SR 589 (Suncoast Parkway) opened on SR 44 and construction has started for the extension to County Road 486. These issues are not new to anyone that drives around the county.
The whole issue of the Comp Plan was to prepare for growth, but we are playing catch-up. The current County Commission appears to be proactive but they have major concerns not of their making and financial challenges due to the county’s accelerated growth and inaction of past commissions.
Planning is crucial when it comes to growth but even more important is implementation, which has been sorely lacking in the past.
Let’s hope we have a new day in Citrus County government where planning and action become one.