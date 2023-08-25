The recent fireworks between the Citrus County Commission and the Inverness airport’s fixed base operator, Right Rudder Aviation, ended without a bang when both parties agreed to a five-year lease extension at the most recent commission meeting.
The regular County Commission meeting on Aug. 22 addressed the issue without any verbal fisticuffs. The scene had been uglier two weeks earlier.
At that time, Right Rudder co-owner Andy Chan said he wanted a 50-year lease, and the commissioners’ jaws figuratively dropped open. The 50-year proposal came about when there was disagreement on what the original lease terms implied. Chan maintained the lease was for 20 years, broken into four five-year increments but the county’s administrator, Steve Howard, disagreed. Howard said the lease was for five years, with options available for negotiation into three five-year extensions. Chan showed up at the meeting with the half-century request.
The issue ended up in a mess. The commissioners voted 3-1 to offer a two-year lease, which Chan found insulting and a hindrance to being able to have the FBO perform adequately. He accused the County Commission of being anti-business.
Eventually, Chan rescinded his 50-year proposal and said he’d just like to move forward with another five-year lease. Without much fanfare, the commission adopted a five-year lease with a vote of 5-0 at the meeting last Tuesday.
To say this issue has been poorly handled is not an overstatement. The Inverness FBO had and has no small consideration here in the county. Right Rudder has many irons in the fire at the airport. Modern hangars, commercial pilot training, fingers in the adjacent industrial park and other ventures are all hot items in which the FBO is involved.
As the warden said in the movie “Cool Hand Luke,” “What we have here is a failure to communicate.” Fortunately, there was no “hotbox” into which either party was thrown, but the fact the lease was running out on Aug. 31 was tinder enough to find a solution.
The two-year lease proposed by the commission could be seen as insulting, but the 50-year lease was equally outlandish. We hope that both parties can be more collegial in the future. This issue had the serious potential to be a black eye on the county. There were grumblings that there were unspoken concerns, and if there were such issues they needed to be aired and addressed in a forthright manner.
Following the vote, the CEO of the Chamber of Commerce, Josh Wooten, congratulated the county commission. Wooten had been a proponent of the FBO and was in Right Rudder’s corner during the standoff. Chan also took the podium and thanked the commission, saying it is his goal to remain in Citrus County.
No doubt, the Inverness airport is a major commercial pinpoint in the county, with the 600-acre industrial park adjacent to it and $14 million received from Tallahassee over the past two years for development. There are outside businesses keeping an eye on the industrial park as a site for either expansion or development. This comes not a moment too soon with the growth in housing and the influx of new residents in Citrus County.
We are relieved that both parties got their act together and urge them to be more proactive – and communicative – in the future.