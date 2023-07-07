The recent data from the National Assessment of Educational Progress paints a concerning picture of the state of education in the United States. The average test scores for 13-year-olds have experienced a significant decline in reading and math since 2020, reaching their lowest levels in decades. While these declines affect students across all percentiles, it is evident that those who are already struggling academically are being hit the hardest.

The impact of the pandemic cannot be ignored when analyzing these results. School closures and the disruption of in-person learning have taken a toll on students’ educational progress. However, it is crucial to recognize that the decline in test scores is not solely attributable to the pandemic. When compared with scores from a decade ago, the decline is even more substantial, indicating that there are other underlying factors that need to be addressed.

