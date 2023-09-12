Citrus County is a wonderful place to live. More and more people are discovering this fact every day. SmartAsset, a financial technology company has listed Citrus County as the fifth best place to retire in Florida. The top four counties listed above Citrus are Sumter, Sarasota, Martin and Charlotte.

Four criteria were reviewed in making this decision: tax burden, access to medical care, opportunity for recreational and social activity, and percentage of seniors living here.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Tags