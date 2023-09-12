Citrus County is a wonderful place to live. More and more people are discovering this fact every day. SmartAsset, a financial technology company has listed Citrus County as the fifth best place to retire in Florida. The top four counties listed above Citrus are Sumter, Sarasota, Martin and Charlotte.
Four criteria were reviewed in making this decision: tax burden, access to medical care, opportunity for recreational and social activity, and percentage of seniors living here.
All of the top five counties have tax burden rates of 14 percent. Citrus has 1.34 medical centers per 1,000 population; recreational centers of 0.23 per 1,000 population; and retirement communities of 0.12 per 1,000 population. Seniors represent 36 percent of Citrus’ residents.
It is clear that we have much to offer to retirees desiring to live here. The natural beauty here is breathtaking. Springs, rivers, lakes and forests offer opportunities for a wealth of activities. To mention just a few, one can visit the manatees, boat and fish, ride the bike trails, hike, camp and play golf.
Throughout the year there are numerous events that capture the attention of everyone, including seniors. Monthly car shows, outdoor musical events, holiday celebrations and plays and performances are just a few. There are beautiful parks and interesting museums to visit. And let us not forget the many civic organizations and places of worship that are here in the county.
With everything going on here in our county, there are plenty of opportunities for retirees to become involved in volunteer activities in this community. Volunteerism is the backbone of this community and retirees can quickly get involved.
Maintenance of our high quality of life requires diligent leadership on the part of our governmental agencies, particularly the County Commission. Recognizing this need, the commission has engaged in strategic planning this year with specific plans for continued improvement. Infrastructure projects are moving ahead, grants have been received to address our needs, and there is a sense of anticipation to see the plans come to fruition.
With seniors representing a third of our population, it is important that we keep their abilities, needs, and interests in mind as we move into the future.
Yes, great things are happening in Citrus. Over the past year, our county has been highlighted and positively profiled a number of times in national media. More and more people are seeing the beauty and opportunity that exists here. It is exciting to receive this latest recognition as an ideal location for retirees.
The future for Citrus County and its citizens is bright. Undoubtedly there will be many more opportunities to showcase the excellence that is our county.