Does allowing out-of-county individuals to run for the school board benefit or harm the local educational system?

The state legislature passed, and the governor signed, a bill eliminating the residency requirements for school board candidates. Under the new law, candidates are not obligated to live in the district they are running for until and unless they get elected. The governor, along with the bill sponsor Kevin Steele and our district representative Blaise Ingoglia, believes that the bill aligns the school board candidate requirements more closely with other elected officials.

