Does allowing out-of-county individuals to run for the school board benefit or harm the local educational system?
The state legislature passed, and the governor signed, a bill eliminating the residency requirements for school board candidates. Under the new law, candidates are not obligated to live in the district they are running for until and unless they get elected. The governor, along with the bill sponsor Kevin Steele and our district representative Blaise Ingoglia, believes that the bill aligns the school board candidate requirements more closely with other elected officials.
Across Florida, there are numerous county and municipal offices that mandate residency before running for office and after being elected. The Florida Supreme Court has upheld residency requirements for elected officials.
The underlying principle behind residency is the belief that individuals seeking office should possess knowledge about the community they aim to represent. Few concepts are as crucial to a community as school board members having a deep understanding of their community.
Under the new law, it is possible for anyone from any part of the state to run for a school board position in a county without residing in that county until and unless they are elected. Voters have limited opportunities during an election to assess a candidate’s ability to be an effective member of the school board. Such candidates should be able to openly discuss important issues such as the local economy, poverty levels, ethnic composition, potential future growth, existing facilities, and necessary changes and improvements to the overall health of the system. Even more importantly, they should be familiar with the people in the community, understand the community’s history, identify influential individuals who could support the school system, and above all, know those who attended local schools and benefited from them.
Throughout our history, the belief has prevailed that the best government is the one that is closest to the people it serves. Many people run for school boards because they have children in the system or because they possess a strong sense of community and a desire to give back. One can only wonder what motivates individuals to run for a school board in a county where they do not even reside.
Instead of changing state law to abolish residency requirements for school boards in order to align them with other state offices, it might be more sensible to mandate that all local and state elected officials must reside in the areas they intend to serve. This would effectively reduce political manipulation of government-elected positions, which the current law seems to be attempting to open the door to. Additionally, it would encourage those who possess the best understanding of an area to run for office and serve the people, rather than merely collecting a paycheck.
Over the past year, the governor and legislature have exerted significant influence over the state education system, including attempts to pass a constitutional amendment to make school board elections partisan. They have also made numerous changes to the college system, which was one of the best in the country before their interference, and have meddled with teaching curriculum and even the selection of books.
Thomas Jefferson wrote, “That government is best which governs least.” Clearly, our current governor and legislature could learn much from Jefferson.