The movie “Sound of Freedom” has left a profound impact on audiences, not just as a cinematic experience, but as a call to action against the harrowing reality of child trafficking. As of July 24, the film has not only achieved impressive box office numbers, grossing over $14.2 million in its opening weekend, but it has also ignited a fervor among moviegoers to spread awareness and combat this heinous crime.
Melissa Bowermaster, the executive director of the Citrus County Children’s Advocacy Center (“Jessie’s Place”) in Lecanto, aptly points out that the movie has brought the spotlight onto a crucial issue – child trafficking. For the past two decades, her organization has been dedicated to addressing child trafficking victims within the community. While the film’s portrayal of daring rescues and heroic actions is inspiring, Bowermaster emphasizes the necessity of understanding the intricacies of trafficking in one’s own community.
In “Sound of Freedom,” based on a true story, a federal agent rescues a young boy from the clutches of ruthless child traffickers. His determination to save the boy’s sister leads him to embark on a perilous mission deep into the jungles of Colombia. Although this kind of heroism does occur in real life, Bowermaster asserts that such scenarios are exceptions rather than the norm.
Bowermaster dispels the notion that trafficking is predominantly carried out by foreign nationals abducting children from the streets. Instead, she sheds light on a harsh reality: most trafficking victims are exploited by individuals they know and trust. Often, parents or caregivers choose to turn a blind eye to the sexual abuse of their own children in exchange for financial gain. She bluntly states, “If you allow your child to be sexually abused, you are trafficking your own child.”
Real-life examples offered by Bowermaster underscore the insidiousness of child trafficking. It manifests as a mother taking explicit photos of her child and selling them for drugs. It’s also found in cases where individuals tolerate sexual abuse by live-in partners to maintain financial stability, even if it means endangering their child’s well-being.
To address the alarming prevalence of child trafficking, Jessie’s Place has been working diligently. With funding from the Citrus County Community Charitable Foundation Inc., they’ve introduced the Monique Burr Foundation’s Child and Teen Safety Matters curriculums to fourth-grade and middle-school classrooms throughout Citrus County. These comprehensive programs offer age-appropriate education about recognizing and preventing child abuse, bullying, exploitation, and human trafficking.
Despite the misconception that child trafficking is absent within their community, Bowermaster reminds us that the problem is real and closer than many might think. She urges everyone to go beyond the cinematic portrayal and educate themselves about the varied forms trafficking can take.
“Sound of Freedom” has not only captivated audiences but also sparked conversations about the urgent need to address child trafficking. Melissa Bowermaster’s insights serve as a stark reminder that the battle against trafficking requires understanding its complexities within one’s own community. So, if you witness something suspicious, say something. It’s our collective responsibility to protect the vulnerable and ensure a safer future for our children.