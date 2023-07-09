The Rainbow River was designated an Outstanding Florida Waterway (OFW) in 1987. This was years before the current sad state of this environmentally endangered body of water, a river choked with invasive vegetation and algae that put a stranglehold on eelgrass and other native species helping to maintain the river’s purity.

Arguably, that OFW designation might not have been considered for the river in 2023 since specific criteria are used to designate bodies of water. These criteria include exceptional water quality that not only exceeds state standards but has excellent clarity and low levels of pollutants. Unfortunately, the Rainbow River has been bombarded with contaminants that have impacted this formerly pristine river.

