The Florida Senate has passed a bill that will allow the use of a radioactive waste byproduct from the fertilizer industry, called phosphogypsum, in road construction. The bill authorizes the Florida Department of Transportation to mix the waste product with aggregate material for an experimental project lasting one year. The project will be monitored and evaluated.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has determined that phosphogypsum poses a cancer risk due to its radon emissions. Currently, the EPA prohibits its use in road construction.

