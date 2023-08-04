Monopoly aficionados know that the best strategy for winning the board game is the ownership of key properties. In the world power competition between China and the U.S., it appears that China is attempting to follow the Monopoly strategy.
In November 2022, the Chinese food manufacturer Fufeng Group purchased several hundred acres of land for a milling plant near the Grand Forks Air Force Base in North Dakota. Fortunately, the Grand Forks City Council denied building permits for the plant after a U.S. Air Force report called the purchase a “threat to national security.”
Closer to home, a Chinese-based pharmacology and toxicology research company purchased 1,400 acres for a primate quarantine and breeding facility in Levy County. Although it asked to rezone the property prior to purchase, Levy County officials advised it would not be favorably considered because of compatibility and spot zoning. When the purchase became public in September 2022, the local reaction was vociferous.
Given the questionable intent of Chinese land purchases and increasingly adversarial relations between China and the U.S., a growing number of congressional and state lawmakers view China’s land purchases as an economic and national security threat.
Alarm bells about Chinese land purchases have also been sounded by other U.S. government entities. FBI Director Christopher Wray, after last year’s arrest of nearly a dozen Chinese intelligence officers, warned that China poses a threat to our economic and national security. The U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission’s 2022 assessment also warned, “If further consolidations and Chinese investments in U.S. agricultural assets take place, China may have undue leverage over U.S. supply chains.”
Sharing this view, Florida enacted the Restricting Foreign Ownership of Real Estate bill (SB 264) last May. Although the focus of the law is to curb potential security threats posed by Chinese land purchases, the law also prohibits nationals from Cuba, Venezuela, Syria, Iran, Russia and North Korea from buying agricultural land or land within 10 miles of military installations and other critical infrastructure.
In response to the Florida law, four Chinese nationals and a real-estate brokerage that serves Chinese clients filed a lawsuit seeking an injunction, alleging it amounts to blanket discrimination against Chinese citizens by equating them to the Chinese Communist Party.
Mindful of the alarm bells sounded, a dozen state attorneys general have filed a friend-of-the-court brief opposing the plaintiffs’ lawsuit. Conversely, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a “statement of interest” supporting the lawsuit’s requested injunction, contending the Florida law violates the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Protection Clause.
Regardless of how the legal battle over the Florida law plays out, the land buying threat to U.S. economic and national security posed by China and other foreign adversaries must not be ignored or taken lightly.
As such, the U.S. Senate’s recently passed amendment to the national defense bill preventing future purchases of U.S. agricultural land by foreign adversaries, like Florida’s law, is a prudent measure that draws a necessary line in the sand.