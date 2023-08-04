Monopoly aficionados know that the best strategy for winning the board game is the ownership of key properties. In the world power competition between China and the U.S., it appears that China is attempting to follow the Monopoly strategy.

In November 2022, the Chinese food manufacturer Fufeng Group purchased several hundred acres of land for a milling plant near the Grand Forks Air Force Base in North Dakota. Fortunately, the Grand Forks City Council denied building permits for the plant after a U.S. Air Force report called the purchase a “threat to national security.”

