Recently, the more than 1,300 Publix stores in seven states posted large Publix-green signs at entries reminding shoppers that, while service animals are welcome in the stores, pets and companion animals are not. This should not come as a surprise, as the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), which provides for service animals, has just passed its 33rd year as law of the land. In addition, Florida aligned with the ADA when it established F.S. 413.08 and 413.081.
It’s appropriate that this is a topic of discussion now, as September is National Service Dog month. The Board of County Commissioners will recognize it with a proclamation at the September 26 BOCC meeting.
County government is represented in a workgroup with the Service Dog Alliance of Florida, along with representatives from the two cities, the Chamber of Commerce and the medical community, with the goal of raising awareness about service animals.
This workgroup is a consensus project to develop a shared vocabulary, best practices, and literature to help public-access locations ensure they are service-animal-friendly. What’s sometimes difficult for them is enforcement: state law specifies that it is a crime to misrepresent a pet or companion/emotional support animal as a service animal.
The laws clearly spell out the rights and obligations of handlers and their dogs, as well as staff in public-access locations.
A service dog is individually trained to do work or perform tasks for people with disabilities. The handler must have the dog under control at all times.
If staff members at stores with a no-pets policy cannot readily ascertain whether a dog is a service dog, they are allowed to ask these two questions only: 1) Is this a service animal required because of a disability? and 2) What work or task has the animal been trained to perform?
Service dogs are trained individually to provide very specific services; the person’s disability may not be visible. The whole point of educating everyone is so that all can have equal access and participate in full lives, safely and enjoyably, and so that everyone understands the rights and obligations of all parties.
Members of the Service Dog Alliance of Florida have been doing classes (whimsically named “Who Let the Dogs In”) at public libraries. Check the Citrus County Library System’s online calendar for the next presentation. For more information, contact a representative of the Alliance at servicedogaf@hotmail.com, or write to P.O. Box 1093, Hernando, FL 34442, or phone 352-410-6500.
You can also watch the proclamation process. BOCC meetings are shown live online; get to them through the Citrus BOCC site or Citrus County Clerk of Courts site. The county’s proclamation for National Service Dog Month will be on Sept. 26, when the commission shows appreciation for the extraordinary work service dogs do every day for the people in their care.