Recently, the more than 1,300 Publix stores in seven states posted large Publix-green signs at entries reminding shoppers that, while service animals are welcome in the stores, pets and companion animals are not. This should not come as a surprise, as the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), which provides for service animals, has just passed its 33rd year as law of the land. In addition, Florida aligned with the ADA when it established F.S. 413.08 and 413.081.

It’s appropriate that this is a topic of discussion now, as September is National Service Dog month. The Board of County Commissioners will recognize it with a proclamation at the September 26 BOCC meeting.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Tags