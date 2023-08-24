Perceptions influence how one views reality. The problem with perceptions, however, is that they are often distortions of reality due to one’s cultural predispositions, past experiences, prior knowledge, and preconceived notions. As such, perceptions generally are not an accurate representation of reality.
In this regard, the Crystal River City Council’s unanimous selection of former city manager Ken Frink over three other candidates to fill a vacant council seat until the presidential primary election next March has created the situation where the propriety of Frink’s appointment is in the eye of the beholder.
Since Frink resigned as city manager to marry City Councilwoman Cindi Guy, having him serving on the City Council with his wife concurrently has fueled the perception among some that it could be a conflict of interest given the potential for “pillow talk” among married couples.
Nevertheless, in weighing the conjecture of a potential conflict of interest posed by a husband and wife sitting on the council concurrently, City Council members gave the nod to their confidence in Frink based upon several substantive realities.
Foremost, City Attorney Robert W. Batsel dispelled any notion that Frink’s interim appointment to the City Council would be a Sunshine Law violation, noting that the Florida Statute and a state attorney’s conclusion clearly affirm the propriety of concurrently seating a husband and wife to a board or commission.
Although the three other City Council applicants were solid candidates, Frink was the best candidate and obvious choice given his stellar tenure as city manager, established professional relationships with city, county and state officials, in-depth knowledge of ongoing and planned city projects, civil engineer experience, and unbridled passion for the city he grew up in.
Also, with a new city manager at the helm, Frink’s interim appointment to the City Council during a dynamic period of transition should contribute significantly to sustaining the city’s leadership continuity, purposeful direction and forward momentum.
Lastly, with Frink’s four-year tenure as city manager above reproach and City Council members having complete trust and confidence in him, the sincerity of his altruistic desire to serve the city outweighed any conjecture that he and his wife serving together could present a conflict of interest.
The period between Frink’s assumption of his council seat and the March presidential primary will afford the opportunity to assess if Frink’s appointment to the City Council validates the perceived conflict of interest in the eyes of some or its propriety as seen by council members and others.
Crystal River voters will surely decide whether the view of those who placed their confidence in him or those who perceived a conflict of interest most accurately represents reality.