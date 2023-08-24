Perceptions influence how one views reality. The problem with perceptions, however, is that they are often distortions of reality due to one’s cultural predispositions, past experiences, prior knowledge, and preconceived notions. As such, perceptions generally are not an accurate representation of reality.

In this regard, the Crystal River City Council’s unanimous selection of former city manager Ken Frink over three other candidates to fill a vacant council seat until the presidential primary election next March has created the situation where the propriety of Frink’s appointment is in the eye of the beholder.

