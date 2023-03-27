Legislators in the Florida House of Representatives have moved along a bill that threatens Freedom of Speech. HB 991 would severely limit free speech and pave the way for the use of the courts to punish information outlets publishing information that government figures and others say cast them in a bad light.
The bill proposes to change almost 60 years of Supreme Court precedent defining First Amendment constraints on defamation law.
Currently, defamation suits against journalists must show that a statement was made with “actual malice,” defined as “with knowledge that it was false or reckless disregard of whether it was false or not.”
HB 991, proposed by Rep. Alex Andrade, R-Pensacola and promoted by Gov. Ron DeSantis, hopes to change this by lowering the requirement for actual malice, so public figures can sue the media more easily.
A “public figure does not need to show actual malice to prevail in defamation action,” according to the bill’s literature on the Florida House of Representatives website.
The proposal would also presume that any statement made by an anonymous source is false and allow a government official to sue for damages.
Our news organization does not rely on anonymous sources to report local news. But you can bet we might if it were a matter of life or death or public safety. Just because we don’t utilize those types of sources does not mean we shouldn’t have that right if we deemed it necessary.
Florida’s First Amendment Foundation executive director Bobby Block described the proposal in strong terms.“I believe it will introduce a whole new Wild West of litigation,” Block said. “This is about intimidating free speech, chilling free speech and silencing critics.
This issue is also getting attention outside of Florida. It’s so egregious that national publications have picked up the story, and if this action is successful in Florida there are concerns that other states will try it. This bill is complex; do your homework to see for yourself. Search stories in various publications, and especially look at the state House staff analysis for the bill at https://www.my floridahouse.gov/.
Backers who think this bill will be used to punish only “mainstream media” are wrong. It will hurt everyone when robust political discussion is silenced. Republicans, Democrats, Independents and anyone who publishes news and opinion will suffer.
Democracy dies in the dark and when government officials can easily intimidate the press. This bill will have a real chilling effect on the ability of anyone to report the news or post anything on the web without the fear of a frivolous lawsuit.
Tell our elected officials that you value your free speech and expect them to protect it.