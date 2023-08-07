There have been few local issues recently that have provoked a citizen outcry like the potential construction of a 7-Eleven convenience store at the corner of U.S. 19 and Hall’s River Road in Homosassa.

This matter has snaked its way through county government, having received a site development permit and a building permit. A site plan received by the county in July of last year included plans for a convenience store and gas pumps. This plan is what has prompted the uproar of local citizens and even certain environmental groups.

