Finally, there is some progress on establishing a Baker Act facility in Citrus County.
The need for such a facility has been discussed for years. After several false starts and a fair amount of uncertainty, it seems that things are now moving in the right direction. We have consistently urged the key stakeholders to come together and find solutions regarding the location, ownership, and funding. Citrus County has taken the lead, partnering with Hernando County (whose residents will also benefit from the facility), the Citrus County Hospital Board, and the state legislature (pending the Governor’s approval). We commend their commitment and the progress being made.
However, funding remains a persistent obstacle. The current proposal states that if construction does not commence by December 31, 2024, all agreements will be terminated, and funds will be returned to the parties involved. Considering the increased costs compared to when discussions initially began, securing sufficient funding will require resourcefulness and competency.
Our stance is to keep moving forward. Mental health has been a significant community concern for over a decade, as indicated by multiple Community Health Needs Assessments. The absence of a local facility carries both financial and intangible costs. It is costly for sheriff’s deputies to spend significant portions of their workdays transporting individuals to distant Baker Act facilities. Equally important are the personal and societal costs when individuals are unable to access follow-up treatment after being released.
The collaborating entities involved in the Citrus Baker Act facility must remain within their means but can explore creative solutions. Implement what is financially feasible now, while carefully planning for future improvements and expansions. Establish a core facility to provide necessary services and ensure it is done correctly. Then, as financial circumstances allow, consider additional enhancements.
Doing it right means incorporating treatment, not just assessment, and creating physical spaces that are calming, quiet, and suitable for diverse groups such as children and seniors. Training is available to help identify whether observed behaviors are related to dementia, as this requires distinct expertise and a specialized physical environment different from typical institutional settings.
Mental health is a significant community concern, and it is crucial to transform this vision of a Baker Act facility and treatment center into a reality.