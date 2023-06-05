Finally, there is some progress on establishing a Baker Act facility in Citrus County.

The need for such a facility has been discussed for years. After several false starts and a fair amount of uncertainty, it seems that things are now moving in the right direction. We have consistently urged the key stakeholders to come together and find solutions regarding the location, ownership, and funding. Citrus County has taken the lead, partnering with Hernando County (whose residents will also benefit from the facility), the Citrus County Hospital Board, and the state legislature (pending the Governor’s approval). We commend their commitment and the progress being made.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle