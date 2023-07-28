Homeowners have been socked with unexpectedly high property insurance bills over the last year, in large part due to turmoil in the state’s insurance market. However, if a home isn’t storm-hardened, it’s considered a greater risk, which can also keep the policy price high.
As the state insurance office says, “Securing your roof so it doesn’t blow off and protecting your windows from flying debris are the two most cost-effective measures you can take to safeguard your home.” Florida requires insurance companies to offer discounts for protecting your home and mitigating damage that may be caused by hurricane-force winds.
It makes sense, then, to determine how you can protect your home plus save on insurance. Fortunately, this year’s Legislature expanded the My Safe Florida Home program to allow all single-family homeowners of site-built homes to apply for free hurricane inspections. Inspectors will produce reports detailing the home’s strength against hurricanes and recommending improvements to increase it, as appropriate.
My Safe Florida Home was established in 2006, the year after several hurricanes crisscrossed the state. This most recent iteration, which began July 1 and will last until June 30, 2024, opens the program to homeowners in townhouses. It also exempts state sales tax on retail purchases of impact-resistant doors, windows, and garage doors through this fiscal year.
Recommended improvements could include the following items for single-family home roofs and structures: reinforcing roof-to-wall connections; installing secondary water resistance for the roof; upgrading roof covering, and improving the strength of roof deck attachments. For both single-family and townhomes, recommended improvements for openings could include exterior door upgrades, garage door upgrades, and window upgrades.
If homeowners choose to pursue any of the inspector-recommended improvements to make homes less vulnerable to hurricane damage, they can apply to the state for up to $10,000 in financial help.
My Safe Florida Home is funded with non-recurring monies, however, which means there are no guarantees beyond this fiscal year. When the appropriated funds are gone, so are the benefits. If you’re interested in getting started with a free hurricane inspection, act now.
An added plus: if you plan to shelter-in-place for storms, you’ll enjoy greater peace of mind knowing that you’ve done all you can to make your home less vulnerable to winds.