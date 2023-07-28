Homeowners have been socked with unexpectedly high property insurance bills over the last year, in large part due to turmoil in the state’s insurance market. However, if a home isn’t storm-hardened, it’s considered a greater risk, which can also keep the policy price high.

As the state insurance office says, “Securing your roof so it doesn’t blow off and protecting your windows from flying debris are the two most cost-effective measures you can take to safeguard your home.” Florida requires insurance companies to offer discounts for protecting your home and mitigating damage that may be caused by hurricane-force winds.

