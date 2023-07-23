The City of Zephyrhills in Pasco County is known for its pure spring water. In May, however, the Zephyrhills City Council took the unusual step of halting new development for a year because of a surge in growth that is straining the city’s water supply to meet rising demand.

With Florida’s current 22 million population projected to reach over 29 million residents by 2050, pressure on the state’s water supply to sustain growth will be a continuing challenge for local governments. As such, Zephyrhills’ development moratorium to generate additional water supply could be a harbinger for other Florida communities.

