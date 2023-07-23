The City of Zephyrhills in Pasco County is known for its pure spring water. In May, however, the Zephyrhills City Council took the unusual step of halting new development for a year because of a surge in growth that is straining the city’s water supply to meet rising demand.
With Florida’s current 22 million population projected to reach over 29 million residents by 2050, pressure on the state’s water supply to sustain growth will be a continuing challenge for local governments. As such, Zephyrhills’ development moratorium to generate additional water supply could be a harbinger for other Florida communities.
The lesson of Zephyrhills’ current water supply experience is that land use decisions must be integrated with water use. Accordingly, local governments need to proactively plan for growth by making land and water use a part of every planning and development process, as well as incorporating it in their comprehensive plans.
By actively considering the impact of land use and water supply at every step of the development process, planners must water supply needs before rather than after a demand crisis arises, as affirmed by Zephyrhills’ present development moratorium. This enables local governments to proactively position themselves to meet future water demands with such measures as water-use permit increases, zoning/regulatory changes, water conservation incentives and water reuse projects.
Although Citrus County is experiencing a growth spurt fueled by completion of the Suncoast Parkway 2 and Zephyrhills is a short drive down the road, Citrus County is positioned relatively well to meet its near term water supply needs.
The most recent regional water supply plan indicates that groundwater resources will not only be sufficient to serve Citrus County for the near term, but also identified surface water sources that could be developed when needed. The county also recently updated its water use permit from the Southwest Florida Water Management District and was granted additional pumping capacity to address increasing demands.
Additionally, the county is continuing to interconnect and regionalize its water supply systems with its three largest systems, the Sugarmill Woods, Charles A. Black, and Citrus Springs/Pine Ridge systems, now interconnected. The county’s wastewater treatment facilities are also being upgraded to produce high quality reclaimed water suitable for outdoor irrigation purposes to offset groundwater withdrawals.
As for any new development that requires system expansion, the county requires the developer’s engineer to provide a complete analysis of the impact of the additional homes on the existing county utility systems. Should that study require improvements to the system to accommodate the additional connections, the developer is responsible to provide the needed facilities.
The contrasting water supply experiences of Zephyrhills and Citrus County to meet development demands reaffirm a singular truth about land and water: when you plan for one, you have to plan for both.