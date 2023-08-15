As our area of Florida grows and more land is developed, preserving both the ability for natural recharge of the aquifer that supplies our water and the natural beauty of the Nature Coast becomes more difficult as property values increase and the temptation of selling development land grows.
This is why two recent announcements are so welcome. One is an outright purchase and one is a conservation easement, but both have the potential for protecting our water supply and preserving our natural environment.
The sale is for the 191-acre Jordan Ranch to the Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD). The Jordan Ranch property is adjacent to the Two-Mile State Forest in north Citrus County and lies within 1,000 feet of the Withlacoochee River. Ownership of the property allows SWFWMD to provide protection of natural areas, including wetlands and uplands that contribute to recharging the aquifer.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
The conservation easement that permanently protects land from future development is on the 135-acre Gissy Rainbow River Ranch, the largest undeveloped piece of land along the Rainbow River.
According to Traci Deen, president of Conservation Florida, this property protects water, wildlife, scenic views along the river, and it is a critical connecting piece of the Florida Wildlife Corridor, a statewide network of nearly 18 million acres designed to protecting lands crucial to the survival of many of Florida’s 131 imperiled animals.
A conservation easement is a legal agreement designed to conserve open space, water recharge areas, environmentally sensitive lands, wildlife habitat or historic features on a specific parcel of land.
With a conservation easement, the owner of property gives up certain development rights in exchange for monetary compensation but retains the right to own the property and use it for such things as ranching or farming consistent with the individual agreement for creation of the easement. The land can be sold or traded, but the easement goes with the land, so it is perpetual protection of that land.
The conservation easement on the Gissy Ranch was funded with the State of Florida through the Florida Forever program. Under terms of the conservation easement, the land will never be a subdivision or shopping center. Instead it will remain family land with no more than two private homes and barns.
The property is located on the southeast side of the river and completes a linked corridor of conserved lands on the eastern side of the river between Blue Run of Dunnellon Park and the southern entrance of Rainbow Springs State Park. It includes 4,200 linear feet of shoreline along the river that has been identified as a critical choke point for the Wildlife Corridor.
Buying one tract and getting a conservation easement on another is a worthwhile investment in the future of Florida and we commend the property owners, SWFWMD, Conservation Florida and the Departmental Environmental Protection for making this investment into protection of our natural environment and water supply.