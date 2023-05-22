In January, the Board of County Commissioners committed to completing and funding an updated comprehensive pay study. The last professional pay and job classification study conducted by Citrus County government was in 2007. Earlier this month, the study was completed, and its findings were presented to the board of county commissioners.
The study examined and compared similar positions in other counties and organizations with similar roles and functions. Its recommendations included adjusting the pay scale to enhance competitiveness. If approved, the revised pay scale would better reflect entry-level positions at the bottom range, progressive responsibility and experience at the mid-range, and fairness and attainability at the top range. The study emphasized fair pay based on a formula rather than solely focusing on increasing the bottom line.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
The study concluded that approximately 544 out of nearly 725 current positions were being paid non-competitively. Since the study confirmed that employees were underpaid, the county will need to find a way to finance the necessary adjustments. The Board of County Commissioners recently discussed an additional 0.5 mills to fund an increase, ensuring equitable pay for both current and future county employees.
In July, the Board of County Commissioners will vote to approve the preliminary budget, followed by a vote in September to approve the final budget. It is crucial for the board to prioritize funding the recommendations outlined in the completed pay study, which were discussed during the pay study workshop. As a major local employer, Citrus County recognizes that stability leads to improved morale and better service provision, as demonstrated by research. The recruitment and retention of high-quality workers will undoubtedly contribute to enhancing the services provided.