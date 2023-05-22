In January, the Board of County Commissioners committed to completing and funding an updated comprehensive pay study. The last professional pay and job classification study conducted by Citrus County government was in 2007. Earlier this month, the study was completed, and its findings were presented to the board of county commissioners.

The study examined and compared similar positions in other counties and organizations with similar roles and functions. Its recommendations included adjusting the pay scale to enhance competitiveness. If approved, the revised pay scale would better reflect entry-level positions at the bottom range, progressive responsibility and experience at the mid-range, and fairness and attainability at the top range. The study emphasized fair pay based on a formula rather than solely focusing on increasing the bottom line.

