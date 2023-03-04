The recent move by a Florida House panel to shift to partisan school-board elections and limit the terms of school board members is a step in the wrong direction.
The proposal to put a constitutional amendment on the 2024 ballot to change nonpartisan school-board races to partisan ones is misguided and will do nothing to improve education in the state.
First and foremost, education should not be a partisan issue. The purpose of school boards is to oversee and govern the education system, and their primary focus should be on the well-being of students and the quality of education. When school-board races become partisan, the focus shifts from education to politics, and the candidates’ affiliations take priority over their qualifications, experience, and commitment to education.
Politics in Florida and the nation have become very polarized. Partisan school-board races will add to the polarization and divisiveness. Education is a fundamental issue that affects everyone, regardless of political affiliation. By introducing partisanship into school-board races, it creates unnecessary and avoidable divisions in local communities. Schools should be a place where people come together, not a battleground for political parties.
When political affiliations become the driving force behind the selection of school-board members, it is possible that qualified and experienced candidates might not get selected. Indeed, many qualified citizens who might be considering running for the school board may choose not to run because they don’t want to subject themselves to the rancor that is often present in party politics.
The focus could shift to picking candidates based on their party affiliation, not on their merit. The result could be an education system that suffers as a result of the appointment of less-qualified and less-committed individuals to oversee its governance.
Limiting the terms of school-board members is also problematic.
The current 12-year term limit allows for the stability and continuity that is required for effective governance. School-board members need time to understand the complex issues involved in education and develop the relationships and networks required to implement policies effectively. By limiting their terms to eight years, it could result in a revolving door of inexperienced individuals who lack the expertise required for effective governance.
Partisan school-board races and term limits are not the solutions to the problems facing the education system. Instead, the focus should be on ensuring that the selection of school-board members is based on their qualifications, experience and commitment to education, not on their party affiliation.
Education is too important to be politicized.