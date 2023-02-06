The natural beauty abounds in Citrus County. To see it, one just has to look at the beautiful rivers, clear springs and fresh lakes scattered throughout our area. Recently Paddling.com , an online website that provides informational resources for paddlers, listed Crystal River as one of 13 Bucket List Paddling Destinations in America. Some of the other 13 locations include Lake Tahoe, the Outer Banks in North Carolina and Kauai, Hawaii.

The writer is impressed by Crystal River’s crystal clean water with endless visibility. Making it more spectacular is the large natural manatee sanctuary, where one can get up close to manatees in their natural habitat.

