The natural beauty abounds in Citrus County. To see it, one just has to look at the beautiful rivers, clear springs and fresh lakes scattered throughout our area. Recently Paddling.com , an online website that provides informational resources for paddlers, listed Crystal River as one of 13 Bucket List Paddling Destinations in America. Some of the other 13 locations include Lake Tahoe, the Outer Banks in North Carolina and Kauai, Hawaii.
The writer is impressed by Crystal River’s crystal clean water with endless visibility. Making it more spectacular is the large natural manatee sanctuary, where one can get up close to manatees in their natural habitat.
This latest recognition of the beauty of our waters brings positive attention to our area. It is a great tool for the Tourist Development Council to use in promoting Citrus County. People are discovering us and coming here for the exciting water experiences.
The waters of Crystal River and Kings Bay have not always been so clear and pristine. Seeing the condition of the river and the bay, Save Crystal River Inc. began a grassroots rehabilitation and clean-up of the bay in 2015. Since that time tireless efforts by individual volunteers, corporate sponsors and governmental efforts have worked to vacuum unwanted lyngbya and other vegetation from the water’s bottom. After the cleaning, eelgrass has been planted and successfully taken root. This has provided healthy habitats for fish and other water creatures. Over 83 acres of the bottom has been cleaned and more than 850 spring vents have been opened.
Efforts are also underway to restore and protect the Homosassa River. Following the model of the restoration project for King’s Bay, the Homosassa River Restoration Project has recently seen success in improving the water clarity and quality of the river.
In addition to the Crystal River and the Homosassa River, Citrus County boasts five other Outstanding Florida Waterways: the Withlacoochee, the St. Martins, the Salt River, Halls River and Chassahowitzka River.
Citrus County is also home to an abundance of natural freshwater springs that pump millions of gallons of crystal clear water each day. Just to name a few: the most popular Three Sister Springs where manatees spend time in the colder months of the year; Seven Sisters Springs; and Hunter Springs in downtown Crystal River.
And let’s not forget the lakes. The Tsala Apopka Chain, located on the east side of the county, is the largest freshwater system in the county, covering 22,000 acres and includes 15 lakes located in the Floral City, Inverness and Hernando pools.
When tourists think of water activities, there is no better place to go than Citrus County. Paddling, boating, fishing, snorkeling, scalloping, and swimming with manatees are just some of the adventures that Citrus offers.
The tourists who visit must surely be filled with excitement when they see all that Citrus County waterways have to offer. What a beautiful place to experience all of the wonders of nature.