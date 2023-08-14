Congress has five core functions: lawmaking, performing oversight, representing constituents, helping constituents, and educating the public. Fundamental to members of Congress effectively carrying out these core functions is communication with their constituents.

Given that the U.S. House of Representatives districts are currently set at 435, the average number of constituents per district, based on the 2020 census, is over 760,000. Because of each district’s sizable population, communication with constituents is an essential requirement for building and sustaining effective representation.

