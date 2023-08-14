Congress has five core functions: lawmaking, performing oversight, representing constituents, helping constituents, and educating the public. Fundamental to members of Congress effectively carrying out these core functions is communication with their constituents.
Given that the U.S. House of Representatives districts are currently set at 435, the average number of constituents per district, based on the 2020 census, is over 760,000. Because of each district’s sizable population, communication with constituents is an essential requirement for building and sustaining effective representation.
With Florida’s 12th Congressional District that includes Pasco, Hernando and Citrus counties numbering 830,000 constituents and 858.3 square miles, Congressman Gus Bilirakis’ communication with his constituents is a daunting challenge that he and his staff fully embrace with public forums, outreach activities, and community presence.
One such public forum was the “Coffee with Congressman Gus Bilirakis” recently held at the Valerie Theater in Inverness. Although it afforded an excellent opportunity for county residents to get to know their relatively new congressional representative, become better informed on issues of importance and to input constituent concerns, only a small handful of county residents, which included three Inverness council members, availed themselves of the opportunity.
The sparse turnout was unfortunate because two-way communication is vitally important for identifying constituent needs and concerns. Absent two-way communication, Congressman Bilirakis is less able to sense the pulse of the district he represents and to champion its interests.
As such, we, as constituents, should embrace two-way communication opportunities regardless of party affiliation, political beliefs or stance on the issues, especially given Congressman Bilirakis’ well-earned reputation for getting things done by reaching across the aisle to find common ground.
In getting things done, the Center for Effective Lawmaking (CEL) ranked Congressman Bilirakis as the seventh most highly effective Republican lawmaker in the current 117th House of Representatives. The CEL also ranked him among the top 10 of all U.S. House Representatives who have the longest streak of “exceeds expectations.” As noted by the CEL, only about one quarter of lawmakers achieve this distinction in any given Congress and those who do so continuously, such as Congressman Bilirakis, are considered truly remarkable lawmakers.
As for bipartisanship, the Bipartisan Index of The Lugar Center and McCourt School of Public Policy at Georgetown, which assesses the state of congressional collaboration, placed Congressman Bilirakis among the top 10 percent of the 435 member U.S. House of Representatives for “working across differences to advance the common good.”
Viewing his role as our representative from a common good perspective rather than the prism of party politics, he, and his highly competent and dedicated staff, are always willing to listen to and work with anyone and everyone on behalf of 12th Congressional District interests.
We encourage Citrus Countians to amplify their voices by embracing our representative’s outreach opportunities, such as “Coffee with Congressman Gus Bilirakis.”