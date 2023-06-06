The recent accident involving a deputy directing traffic at the Lecanto High School graduation was tragic in many ways. The deputy, Andy Lahera, suffered numerous injuries and will have to endure much on his long road to recovery. What lies in store for the 19-year-old driver that struck Deputy Lahera remains unknown until the Florida Highway Patrol completes its investigation. It is safe to say she will have to live with the consequences of the accident for the rest of her life.
It is difficult to call this an accident since that tends to indicate it was not avoidable. Without second-guessing the investigation it appears there was a lot of traffic and police cars with emergency lighting, not to mention a Florida statute requiring caution approaching a stopped police vehicle. Driving has always had its challenges and requires constant attention to the conditions surrounding you. Driving is not a part-time activity but a full-time job. In this situation, there are many questions that need to be answered to explain how this could have occurred or been avoided.
The movies and media programs often depict police getting injured or killed in blazing gun battles or other flamboyant activities. In reality, according to The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), “Motor vehicle-related incidents are a leading cause of line-of-duty injuries or deaths for law enforcement officers in the United States – they are also preventable. From 2011-2020, 454 officers died due to motor-vehicle-related incidents (struck by and crashes) – 33 percent of all line-of-duty deaths”
These are hard cold statistics but they are much more. They reflect the loss of dedicated public servants, pain and suffering for their loved ones and, in many cases, severely changes the lives of those who killed or injured the officers.
It is estimated that there are more than 290.8 million vehicles in the U.S. The number of miles covered any one day is astronomical. In our once very quiet county, the traffic is getting congested with no signs of letting up. Caution and defensive driving are imperative for everyone’s safety.
Once again Citrus County folks have stepped up to assist Deputy Lahera and his family as they endure this heartbreaking and challenging situation. There have been and continue to be many prayer vigils, fundraisers and very strong community support for which Citrus is well known. The sheriff and fellow deputies have been there supporting Deputy Lahera and his family through this ordeal.
To Deputy Lahera, our best wishes for a speedy recovery. To his family, stay strong and know this community is with you.