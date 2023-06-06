The recent accident involving a deputy directing traffic at the Lecanto High School graduation was tragic in many ways. The deputy, Andy Lahera, suffered numerous injuries and will have to endure much on his long road to recovery. What lies in store for the 19-year-old driver that struck Deputy Lahera remains unknown until the Florida Highway Patrol completes its investigation. It is safe to say she will have to live with the consequences of the accident for the rest of her life.

It is difficult to call this an accident since that tends to indicate it was not avoidable. Without second-guessing the investigation it appears there was a lot of traffic and police cars with emergency lighting, not to mention a Florida statute requiring caution approaching a stopped police vehicle. Driving has always had its challenges and requires constant attention to the conditions surrounding you. Driving is not a part-time activity but a full-time job. In this situation, there are many questions that need to be answered to explain how this could have occurred or been avoided.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle