Citrus County has passed a burn ban. There are exceptions, but any outside burning could be disastrous for our beautiful county. The banned types of fires are campfires, bonfires, unpermitted controlled burns, burning of yard and household trash, burning of construction debris, burning of organic debris, and igniting of fireworks. Exceptions are permitted under controlled circumstances and done on a suitable piece of equipment designed to contain the fire and flame. Outdoor cooking may also be done in any public or private place where there are facilities designed for outdoor cooking. In permitted situations, extreme cautions should be exercised and a water source close by.

The ban became necessary after the county experienced the driest start to the year since 1917. Rainfall has been nearly non-existent. We have experienced numerous hard frosts and drying winds leading to dead foliage, leaves, and pine needles. Citrus County has more than 700 acres of state forests and numerous parks, farmland, and heavily treed developments such as Pine Ridge and Citrus Springs.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle