Citrus County has passed a burn ban. There are exceptions, but any outside burning could be disastrous for our beautiful county. The banned types of fires are campfires, bonfires, unpermitted controlled burns, burning of yard and household trash, burning of construction debris, burning of organic debris, and igniting of fireworks. Exceptions are permitted under controlled circumstances and done on a suitable piece of equipment designed to contain the fire and flame. Outdoor cooking may also be done in any public or private place where there are facilities designed for outdoor cooking. In permitted situations, extreme cautions should be exercised and a water source close by.
The ban became necessary after the county experienced the driest start to the year since 1917. Rainfall has been nearly non-existent. We have experienced numerous hard frosts and drying winds leading to dead foliage, leaves, and pine needles. Citrus County has more than 700 acres of state forests and numerous parks, farmland, and heavily treed developments such as Pine Ridge and Citrus Springs.
The State of Florida has experienced wildfires that caused severe damage. Citrus County has had brush fires that luckily were managed by our fire service. In the early ‘90s during a drought, the lakes were very dry and there was an extensive, hard-to-extinguish muck fire in Tsala Apopka Lake Chain. These fires get into the dry lake bed and can be very difficult to contain.
Throughout our county, there are grass shoulders covered with dry vegetation and often not mowed.
They can act like wicks to spread fire to other areas.
Humans cause nearly 90 percent of wildfires in the United States through discarded cigarettes, unattended campfires, burning debris, or equipment malfunctions. The cost of fighting wildfires for 2022 in the US was around $3.7 billion. The loss of property and human suffering would be immeasurable.
The County Commission should be commended for taking a stand. Humans sometimes tend to feel that rules and laws apply to others but not to them. For this reason, penalties are added to laws to ensure compliance. The burn ban comes with penalties that, if convicted of violating, could result in a $500 fine and/or a sentence of 60 days in jail. It should also be pointed out that if an individual is found to have been the cause of a fire, they could be held liable for all damage that occurred due to their negligence.
It is always preferable for people to do the right thing and understand there are consequences for their actions. Wildfires are very serious and can do more damage than a hurricane. Please think about your neighbors, and for that matter, yourselves and comply with the ban, use extreme caution when involved with an approved fire and consider where you extinguish cigarettes.
Always remember what we have heard all our lives from Smokey the Bear: “Only you can prevent wildfires.”