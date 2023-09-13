From the distraught days, weeks and months that followed the Marjory Stoneman Douglas massacre in 2018, emerged some of the most sensible gun regulation in years. Not nearly enough, and there has been significant backsliding since then. But, despite perpetual resistance from the gun lobby, progress was made.
The Florida Legislature passed a law that allowed police to remove guns from people who pose a danger. The state also tightened the purchase process, including raising the minimum age to buy guns from 18 to 21.
At the federal level, too, came legislation. Congress enhanced background checks; supported state crisis intervention; banned anyone convicted of domestic violence from owning a gun; provided funding for school safety measures; and provided $11 billion for mental health programs. Though the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act passed without support from Florida Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott or many Florida Republicans in the House of Representatives, it passed.
The good news, as reported last week in The Palm Beach Post, is that law enforcement in Palm Beach County has taken these changes to heart – particularly the state’s red flag provisions, meant to take weapons away from twisted souls before they brandish them.
As Investigative Reporter Andrew Marra found, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office led the state in the increase of risk-protection orders sought during the past two years. The county now trails only Polk County in how often it successfully uses the new legal tool. The orders allow police officers to ask court permission to remove a person’s firearms and to bar them from possessing any for a year.
At the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, the petitions are handled by a special Behavioral Services Division established by Sheriff Ric Bradshaw in the wake of the December 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn. The division works with a Targeted Violence Unit, whose deputies and clinical therapists identify cases that meet the criteria for a risk-protection order and file petitions.
This red flagging has been employed to prevent not just school shootings but domestic crimes and other violence.
Other counties and municipal law enforcement agencies would do well to follow Palm Beach County’s example. Most have smaller populations and don’t have the budget to afford the PBSO’s level of service; others have the budget but don’t prioritize red-flagging. Given the gun violence sweeping our state, police agencies should find ways to help each other clear the hurdles encountered in enforcing this law throughout Florida. It’s not as if violent and unstable people respect county lines.
Much more needs to be done to tighten red flag laws and other gun regulation in Florida. But putting the laws to work that we do have, and working through their difficulties to improve and better enforce them, should be a high priority throughout the state.