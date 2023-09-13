From the distraught days, weeks and months that followed the Marjory Stoneman Douglas massacre in 2018, emerged some of the most sensible gun regulation in years. Not nearly enough, and there has been significant backsliding since then. But, despite perpetual resistance from the gun lobby, progress was made.

The Florida Legislature passed a law that allowed police to remove guns from people who pose a danger. The state also tightened the purchase process, including raising the minimum age to buy guns from 18 to 21.

