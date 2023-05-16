The COVID pandemic brought attention to the critical role of nurses in our health care system. While many of us were able to avoid contact with anyone showing COVID symptoms, health care professionals were required to not only be around COVID patients, but to work closely with them, offering medical treatment and often emotional support, while still trying to protect themselves from the sometimes deadly virus.
This fact was not lost on the general public.
As the pandemic has subsided, public attention has shifted to other issues, and the risks health-care professionals face in doing their daily job is no longer on people’s front page.
But medical personnel routinely interact with people suffering from one disease or another, and whether in a hospital or clinical setting, the first professional most people seeking care will see is a nurse. And in many smaller rural hospitals, nurses are the primary health care providers.
And like so many essential personnel in our society, their contribution is not always honored and appreciated.
This was the thinking behind the Chronicle’s Nurses Appreciation program that began in 2018. Each year, the paper solicits nominations for outstanding nurses and receives thousands of votes for hundreds of nominations. These are reviewed by a panel of health care professionals, and a dozen nurses are selected.
Those selected are presented with recognition in their workplace, and then they receive awards at a recognition dinner at Citrus Hills Golf and Country Club, an evening of fun and prizes.
We recognize that those nurses selected for recognition are representative of a larger cadre of nurses who go about their jobs daily without special recognition, but whose contributions to our county are also special.
The 12 nurses recognized this year were selected by the panel of health care professionals. One was selected as a Readers’ Choice, and one of the nurses was given a Legacy Award for her lifetime contribution.
Those nurses honored this year are Aaron Cary, RN; Moriah Champy, LPN (Readers’ Choice); Donna Dally, RN, CCRN; William “Bill” Doel, RN; Kellie Eppa, LPN; Thea Lombardi, RN (Legacy Award); Cristal Mendenall, LPN; Deborah “Deb” O’Leary, RN; Daneilya Reynolds, RN; JoAnne Rush, RN; Jennifer Russel, RN; and Samantha “Sam” Wells, RN.
Congratulations to these winners and to all of the nurses who are a vital part of the health care system.