On the evening news, we routinely see the devastation resulting from floods, fires, storms, tornadoes, and more. We hope that those bedraggled folks on the news will soon get their lives back, and we’re always grateful that the disaster-of-the-day didn’t happen here, to us.
Think about it. One risk-assessment website notes that in 20 years, Citrus County has declared 26 emergencies. Most of these events have occurred during hurricane season – which is right around the corner, starting in June and running through November – but some have not. For example, wildfire risk is high and Citrus County currently has a burn ban in effect. On the other end of the spectrum, torrential rains swelled rivers beyond their banks in some months, and flooded roads and homes. During storm season, Citrus County has experienced power outages, gas shortages, fallen trees and impassable roads, in addition to flooding and tornado threats.
Remember last year’s major Hurricane Ian that savaged southwest and parts of central Florida? And Hurricane Nicole that left so many homeless on the east side of our state? Our county officials braced for the worst when it looked as though we might not be spared, then sighed with relief that we dodged disaster again.
The point is, stuff happens. It could happen here, to us. Everyone would do well to use these calm days and weeks to make plans for when things are highly challenging.
You’ve probably started seeing notices about putting together your hurricane season emergency kits. Please take them seriously. We’d bet that not nearly enough of our 158,000 residents have given hard thought to emergency kits.
It’s far more than buying a little plastic box of bandages at the drugstore. For a real emergency kit, think about what you’d need to exist for a week on your own. Assume you’ll have no utilities (electricity was out for a week for many during Irma). What would you need for shelter, food, water, hygiene, clothing, first-aid items, medicines and so on? What would everyone else in your household need, including the animals? Do you have sufficient fuel for the car or generator? As you go through your day, think through how you’d do things without all the conveniences we currently take for granted. And don’t count on responders and retail outlets to spring back into service while the emergency is ongoing.
Sound like a big task? Fortunately, there are flyers, information sheets and lists available for guidance, in addition to a number of helpful websites. If you’ve lived in Citrus County for a time, you can help the newcomers understand what’s needed, and maybe work together to develop your emergency plans.
Planning and preparing are always smart. Avoid the last-minute panic of realizing you’re not ready. If you don’t need to activate the plan this year, great. But to borrow a phrase, just do it.