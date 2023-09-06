Automobile insurance rates are reported to be extremely high in Florida. In a recent report by Bankrate, Florida rates are nearly double other states. Further reports list Florida third-highest in the country in both minimum and full coverage. Unfortunately, this most likely is not news to those who are getting ever increasing insurance bills.
Most experts have a litany of reasons ranging from a very high accident rate, crowded roads, high auto theft, fraud, uninsured vehicles, complexity of newer vehicles, no-fault insurance, increased health care costs and Florida’s extreme weather concerns. All the issues listed above have solutions except the weather, which is a worldwide problem.
Statistics from 2022 reported 1,001,967 vehicle thefts nationwide. Florida is one of the top 10 states in vehicle theft at 45,973 in 2022 while the Tampa Bay area is one of the highest spots in Florida. St. Paul, Minnesota, has implemented a law enforcement program to specifically target vehicle theft, which is not usually a priority for police. Several police agencies in other states are implementing this system also. The program uses high-tech solutions along with dedicated enforcement officers. Aggressive enforcement will bring down thefts and accidents, while increasing penalties for the uninsured/unregistered might just bring those issues under control.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Motivating factors to relocate to Florida for many years were low taxes and insurance rates. Homeowners and vehicle insurance was very reasonable and property taxes were quite low. Florida is quickly becoming a state where the uncontrollable costs may cause people to think twice about moving here and drive people already here out of the state.
The insurance issues are very hard on retirees and those on other fixed incomes. Cars and homes tend to be necessities in today’s world. With limited income it is difficult to adjust to the out-of-control costs like insurance.
Most of the causes of high insurance rates both home and vehicle are correctable if the state government acts responsibly. They attempted to address homeowners’ insurance at a special session with lackluster results. The vehicle insurance issue is being ignored; I would guess with the hope it just goes away.
The Legislature needs to do a thorough investigation as to the cause and effect of high insurance rates, develop a plan, ensure a monitoring process capable of making change as necessary and implement. Any effective plan will cost tax dollars but since the state has a substantial surplus, it would be money well spent.
It most likely will require new or updated laws and possibly a major change to the no fault insurance requirements in the state.
The process needs to be about the citizens, taxpayers, voters of the state not the insurance companies or other special interest groups including attorneys.
If Florida is going to be the paradise we all thought we were moving to, then the Legislature needs to step up to the plate. Doing nothing at this point is not acceptable.