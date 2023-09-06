Automobile insurance rates are reported to be extremely high in Florida. In a recent report by Bankrate, Florida rates are nearly double other states. Further reports list Florida third-highest in the country in both minimum and full coverage. Unfortunately, this most likely is not news to those who are getting ever increasing insurance bills.

Most experts have a litany of reasons ranging from a very high accident rate, crowded roads, high auto theft, fraud, uninsured vehicles, complexity of newer vehicles, no-fault insurance, increased health care costs and Florida’s extreme weather concerns. All the issues listed above have solutions except the weather, which is a worldwide problem.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle