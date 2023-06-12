Governor DeSantis has signed HB 1125 into law, which grants authorization to teachers who are licensed in a state participating in the Interstate Education Compact to teach classes in Florida without requiring recertification.

This new law allows teachers with an eligible license from a member state of the compact to be granted an equivalent license in another member state, thus reducing barriers to teacher mobility and facilitating a faster transition for teachers into Florida classrooms. The bill also extends to educators specializing in trade subjects such as plumbing, electrical work, and automobile mechanics, aiming to supplement the state’s growing trade and technical education system.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle