Pastor Doug Alexander has great news, The New Church Without Walls is moving to a new home. The current location is in a strip plaza on Highway 44 in Lecanto. The new location will be at the vacant Publix Supermarket building in the Inverness Regional Plaza.

This new site will offer the church much needed additional space, including parking and improved room for the many semi-trucks that deliver food for their community outreach program that is so needed in Citrus County.

