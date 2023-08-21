Pastor Doug Alexander has great news, The New Church Without Walls is moving to a new home. The current location is in a strip plaza on Highway 44 in Lecanto. The new location will be at the vacant Publix Supermarket building in the Inverness Regional Plaza.
This new site will offer the church much needed additional space, including parking and improved room for the many semi-trucks that deliver food for their community outreach program that is so needed in Citrus County.
The New Church Without Walls is well known in the community for its devotion to their followers while being there for anyone in need of food or other assistance. To Pastor Alexander there are no strangers, only friends, that may need a helping hand up. All are welcome to worship or just get assistance for themselves or family.
The new facility will have increased space for the sanctuary, office space and classrooms. The Lecanto location was somewhat isolated while the new location is far more accessible for the people and the many community support programs.
Pastor Alexander has worn many hats throughout his life in Citrus County. He retired from the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office after protecting our residents for many years. He has been a mentor and counselor for troubled kids. After assuming the role of pastor of the New Church Without Walls his role in helping those in need has expanded greatly.
Every society throughout history has had its challenges. Today many factors lead to hunger, isolation, and desperation. Primary tenets of Christianity are not to judge and to love your neighbor as yourself. These have been the principles that guided Pastor Doug Alexander throughout his entire life. His mission in life has been to be there for those in need. To best sum up the Reverend one need only read a quote from George Bernard Shaw “Other people, see things and say ‘Why?’ But I dream of things that never were and I say: ‘Why not?’”
We wish Pastor Doug Alexander and the New Church Without Walls the best with this new headquarters. It will give them additional tools to continue their journey to be there for those in our community that need sustenance for their souls or bodies.