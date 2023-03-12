The current conflict between the county and Southwest Florida Water Management District, commonly referred to as Swiftmud, over ownership of the Chassahowitzka River campground and boat ramp is baffling and frustrating. Both are governmental agencies and are expected to work together for their bosses . . . us.

One might wonder how this ever got started? It appears the county attorney is the lead person on the issue yet she is supposed to only respond to a directive from the Administrator or Commission. One question might be who directed her to start the ownership issue or was it brought up by Swiftmud?

