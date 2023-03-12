The current conflict between the county and Southwest Florida Water Management District, commonly referred to as Swiftmud, over ownership of the Chassahowitzka River campground and boat ramp is baffling and frustrating. Both are governmental agencies and are expected to work together for their bosses . . . us.
One might wonder how this ever got started? It appears the county attorney is the lead person on the issue yet she is supposed to only respond to a directive from the Administrator or Commission. One question might be who directed her to start the ownership issue or was it brought up by Swiftmud?
Commission Chairperson Ruthie Schlabach was invited to meet with director Brian Armstrong from Swiftmud but she declined and felt that it should be before the whole commission and the county attorney.
Anyone familiar with government knows that is not the way it works. Possibly a different solution would have been to set a meeting and include the county attorney and Swiftmud's legal team, or even better, maybe a meeting between Mr. Armstrong, the County Administrator and legal from both sides. Regardless of the makeup the meeting should have taken place so there would be no grandstanding or personal agenda drama.
Bottom line, if this goes to litigation the county attorney most likely will declare there needs to be outside special legal counsel that will cost a lot. Swiftmud will then want some outside expert legal and in the end we the taxpayers will be footing the bill for two governmental agencies to fight over something that should be as simple as who holds the deed.
Maybe, just maybe, all involved can show some statesmanship and resolve the issue without costing the taxpayers a lot of money for what should be a simple solution.
We encourage more conversation and compromise.