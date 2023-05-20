The hearing conducted by the Citrus County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) for Sweetwater Homes’ zoning change request from single-family to multi-family for its Cherry Oaks development in Sugarmill Woods’ Oak Village ended with a momentous decision for all parties involved.
The proposed Cherry Oaks development is an upscale “Build to Rent” mix of 250 single-family villas, duplexes and townhomes for aging seniors no longer financially and physically able to maintain a single-family home and young professionals not quite financially ready to buy a home.
County staff found the proposed development to be consistent with the county’s comprehensive plan and land development code with the county’s Planning and Development Commission (PDC), recommending approval with conditions.
Nevertheless, after listening to the Sweetwater Homes Cherry Oaks presentation, the few who supported it and the scores of opponents who spoke against it, county commissioners unanimously voted 5-0 to deny the requested zoning change.
At the heart of the county commissioners’ unanimous vote was their conclusion that the multi-family development was neither compatible with Oak Village’s single-family character nor its location in the center of the community.
Like the iconic 1966 movie starring Clint Eastwood, the BOCC’s momentous decision had its good, bad and ugly aspects.
For the over 1,700 Oak Village residents who signed a petition opposing the development and the scores who spoke passionately against it, the BOCC’s unanimous vote was a resoundingly good decision. It not only preserved Oak Village’s single-family character, but also allayed the residents’ fears of increased traffic congestion, loss of the community’s tranquil atmosphere and a potential drop in property values.
The bad aspect of the decision is that despite the acknowledged affordable housing need for the county’s aging seniors and growing workforce, the BOCC’s decision is a step away from its avowed commitment to encourage senior and workforce housing. And, since actions speak louder than words, the unanimous decision sends an uncertain message to private developers by contradicting the BOCC’s professed support of private development helping to alleviate the county’s housing crisis.
The ugly part of the decision was that the process engendered an unwarranted hostility toward Sweetwater Homes CEO Steve Ponticos and his small number of supporters.
While most of the Cherry Oaks opponents were considerate, some regrettably peppered them with shouted insults, personal attacks, accusations of greed, and allegations of wanting to ruin their community. A few even accused county commissioners of having their minds made up in favor of Sweetwater Homes. Fortunately, the vitriol of a few was held in check by the firm and measured response of Commission Chair Ruthie Schlabach.
Although the BOCC’s momentous decision has muted the controversial Cherry Oaks development for now, it has elevated concern about the BOCC’s commitment to matching its words with deeds and the state of the county’s urgent housing crisis.