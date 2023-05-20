The hearing conducted by the Citrus County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) for Sweetwater Homes’ zoning change request from single-family to multi-family for its Cherry Oaks development in Sugarmill Woods’ Oak Village ended with a momentous decision for all parties involved.

The proposed Cherry Oaks development is an upscale “Build to Rent” mix of 250 single-family villas, duplexes and townhomes for aging seniors no longer financially and physically able to maintain a single-family home and young professionals not quite financially ready to buy a home.

