The federal government has made millions of dollars available to states to fight gun violence. The funds can be used for emergency risk-protection programs (Red Flag Laws), training law enforcement and court officers, and conducting public education programs.
In addition, the funds can be used to support programs such as drug, mental health and veterans treatment courts.
Florida’s Red Flag law was created in the aftermath of the 2018 Parkland school shooting that saw the deaths of 17 people, including 14 children. The law allows law enforcement agencies to petition courts for temporary removal of an individual’s weapons for up to 14 days. A hearing must be held within two weeks to determine whether to issue a risk-protection order that can last up to a year.
According to media reports, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement was responsible for applying for the grant funds but failed to do so in a timely manner because of “complex compliance requirements.” They forwarded the application to the Office of the State Courts, which also decided not to pursue the funding.
Florida could have received $15 million. Interestingly, 44 states, four U.S. territories and the District of Columbia were able to complete the complex compliance requirements. One can only wonder if FDLE and the State Court staff were so challenged or if other considerations were involved?
It is very clear that the Florida state government leadership is sensitive to gun voters and has taken a hands-off approach to anything that would even resemble limiting gun ownership. The program has nothing to do with gun ownership or firearm registration.
Contrary to what some might think, the Red Flag Law is less about the Second Amendment or gun rights but protecting the citizens and law enforcement officers of this state.
The funds benefit the citizens of Florida, including specialized training for law enforcement.
Irrational killing of innocent adults and children has become a plague on our society. We only have to look to Tennessee and the recent killing of three 9-year-old children and three adults in a Christian school by a very well-armed woman reportedly suffering mental health issues.
Whatever the reason, our state government dropped the ball on these funds. It needs to be corrected and applied for again.
Playing politics with public safety serves no purpose other than endangering human lives.