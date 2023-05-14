By the time you read this, Mike Mullen will be retired from his role as Assistant Superintendent of School Operations for the Citrus County school district. Mullen served in the education field for 35 years and will be missed. Dr. Scott Hebert, formerly district Chief Academic Officer, will step up to fill Mullen’s role.
The county’s school system won’t miss a step: it’s one professional handing off to another professional. Although everyone brings something a bit different to a job, this switch will uphold excellence and provide continuity in operations.
Mullen has seen schools from every side, and says he appreciates it all. He’s been a custodian and a maintenance helper, drove a school bus, was a teacher and a substitute, and he coached football before entering the administrative ranks. He understands the role of an educator (and is married to a teacher, who’s also retiring).
In Mullen’s years with Citrus County schools, there have been some extraordinary challenges – increasing and unprecedented state mandates for schools, school shootings and resultant safety concerns, disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic – and he has handled it all with competence, honesty, and fairness. He’s been consistent and reliable, both enormously important to school operations.
His military background and years of experience taught him about leadership, which he’s been able to translate into practice. Mike Mullen will be missed.
Mullen’s replacement, Scott Hebert, also understands the role of an educator. He’s been in the Citrus County educational system for 34 years, 21 of them in schools before joining district administration. His roles at the schools included teacher, counselor, assistant principal, and principal. Hebert won the Florida Teacher of the Year Award in 1999; he was inducted into the Florida Educators Hall of Fame, and received the Milken National Educator Award.
Hebert’s background gives him a special understanding of the importance of school operations. He and Mullen have worked closely for several years, and Mullen is confident that this is a good move.
We appreciate and celebrate all that Mike Mullen has given over the years, as well as Scott Hebert’s exciting new role in Citrus County schools.