By the time you read this, Mike Mullen will be retired from his role as Assistant Superintendent of School Operations for the Citrus County school district. Mullen served in the education field for 35 years and will be missed. Dr. Scott Hebert, formerly district Chief Academic Officer, will step up to fill Mullen’s role.

The county’s school system won’t miss a step: it’s one professional handing off to another professional. Although everyone brings something a bit different to a job, this switch will uphold excellence and provide continuity in operations.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle