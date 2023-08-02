‘A mentor is someone who allows you to see the hope inside yourself.” – Oprah Winfrey
Do you want to make an impact on a young life? Do you want to help a high school student see their full potential? If so, the Citrus County Education Men Building Men/ Women Building Women program is for you.
This program was created in 2018 to address the needs of students who do not have a positive same-gender role model in their lives. There are currently 35 mentors working with Citrus County students. But there are 300 or so additional students who would also benefit from having a mentor.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
The foundation is looking for positive role models who will be committed to working with students to provide leadership, guidance and direction for their lives. The main focus of this program is to help the students graduate and have a plan for post-high-school life. With a graduation rate of 100 percent for the students who have been mentored, the program is a great success.
After completing a school system training process, the mentor will meet with the student at their respective school each week during lunch. Lunch is graciously provided by Publix and Subway. The conversations generally center on progress towards graduation, how the previous week has gone, and determining what motivates the student. Often the mentor will visit with the school counselor to check on their student’s grades and academic progress.
The students who have been selected for this program enjoy the weekly mentor meetings and look forward to them. A positive relationship develops between the mentor and the student. This is especially true when the student realizes that the mentor genuinely cares about them and wants them to succeed.
Individuals who have participated as mentors appreciate the fact that they are having a positive impact on a life. They also come to realize the pressures and challenges that young people face today. Help and guidance from an adult who has experienced some of these challenges is most beneficial to a young person
If you want to pay it forward by having an impact on a young life, you should consider participating as a mentor with the Men Building Men/ Women Building Women program. Your impact on the life of a student can last a lifetime. You can help a young person unlock the hope within themself. Think about what participating in this program can mean for you. You have the chance to make a difference in a young life and to feel a deep sense of personal fulfillment.
To obtain further information, contact the Citrus County Education Foundation at 352-726-1931, Ext. 2240; or email Shaunda Burdette at burdettes@citrusschools.org.