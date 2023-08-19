Whether you love it or hate it, election season is already in full swing, though the first 2024 election, the presidential preference primary, is not until March. It’s followed by the regular primary in August, then “the real thing” in November 2024.
At the Citrus County Supervisor of Elections office, however, “election season” is a year-round effort that requires unceasing attention to detail, training, cyber- and physical-security, and the law. Election integrity is foremost in everyone’s mind.
Citrus County is fortunate in having an elections office that not only does things right, it shares best-practices with other counties in Florida. Citrus County’s current Supervisor of Elections, Maureen “Mo” Baird, worked as elections operations manager for long-time Supervisor Susan Gill before her retirement, and was elected to the top spot in 2020.
She recently joined the executive board of the Florida Supervisor of Elections, the state organization representing all 67 counties, with the mission to facilitate fair and safe elections across the state.
Operating a top-notch elections office is no small feat. Consider the managerial challenges for the supervisor and her very small staff: every two years they hire 300 to 400 part-timers, train them on elections law, local policies and procedures, privacy and equipment issues, and customer service practices – then ask them to work long hours in one of the most heavily scrutinized situations possible. They’re hiring for part-time office positions, two weeks of early voting, and/or election-day duties. They must make all that happen for the primary and for the general election (usually different hiring pools), except every four years there’s also a presidential preference primary, which makes three for the year.
In 2024, there are three elections. Baird said she’s already building the database of election workers, and internal training is ongoing. She credits her staff, both regular and part-timers, for elections office successes: “They’re the secret sauce,” she says. “They’re amazing.”
The temporary hires earn “vacation money” or “Christmas money,” sure. But they’ll tell you that the most important thing about working on the elections office team is gaining an understanding of all the security and safety measures in place to ensure the integrity, accuracy, and transparency of elections. They enjoy helping people exercise their right to vote, and feel comfortable that it is being done right.
It’s not just a matter of doing the same thing over and over, though, with continuing changes in cyber issues and election laws. For example, in 2023 Florida’s SB 7050 election law update itself is nearly 100 pages; the legislative staff summary of its provisions occupies almost a full page of single-spaced bullets.
Baird reminds voters that one legal change is for vote-by-mail requests, which must be renewed with each cycle. Also, if your signature changed you need to make the change with the Elections Office. For that information and more, including application to be an elections worker, see the website https://www.votecitrus.gov/ or call the Meadowcrest office at 352-564-7120.
Also, the Elections Office is looking for a new location in Citrus Hills to replace Precinct 202; they need a building with plenty of parking, easy access and a large common area for voting stations. Call if you have a suggestion.
Citrus County’s Supervisor of Elections is carrying on the legacy of being a model for the state.