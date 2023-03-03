Hunter Springs Park is a jewel in Crystal River.
Once a small city park where locals swam and launched kayaks, Hunter Springs became a magnet for visitors from the region and even from overseas after the park was transformed from a local swimming hole to an intimate city park in a $1.5 million update about seven years ago.
As part of the update, new restrooms were built, new parking and a new entrance were added, a small beach was created, a new kayak launch was built, and new picnic areas were added.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
It quickly became a favorite kayak launching area, and because of limited parking in the less-than-3 acre park, its popularity soon created issues in the nearby residential area known as Michigan Town. Visitors parked cars blocking driveways, parked on lawns, and obstructed traffic on the narrow streets.
New parking regulations were passed by the city, and professional kayak outfitters were required to launch their kayaks at nearby Kings Bay Park. This dealt with one problem, but another one has been created by the growing number of people who want to use the park for launching personal kayaks, picnicking, sitting on the beach or swimming in the spring.
On most balmy days, and nearly all weekends, the parking lot in the park is full, and there is a steady stream of people walking to and from the city-owned parking lots east of the park. Due to crowding in the park, the city has initiated rules such as prohibiting pop-up canopies, large beach umbrellas, personal grills, commercial activity and oversize vehicles.
But still, the sheer number of people who want to go in the park is simply overwhelming, but previous discussions of ways to limit the numbers have not come up with an acceptable solution, and have met with some blowback from the public.
The fundamental issue is how to limit access to the park in a way that is fair to city residents whose taxes paid for the upgrades and pay for maintenance, but which still allows general access to the property without overcrowding and damaging it.
It seems inevitable that there will need to be a staff person to count the number of people entering the park and cut off admissions when the park is full, and fairness dictates that there will have to be some way to differentiate city residents from other visitors. An analysis of visitors showed that about 9 in 10 visitors are not residents of the city and therefore do not pay taxes for park upkeep.
While people who park in lots on the property pay a fee for parking, people who walk in pay nothing. It seems reasonable that there will be a need to be some entrance fee for users to share the cost of supervising and maintaining the park.
We realize that it will be difficult to come up with a solution will satisfy everyone, but our hope is that city leaders and residents can work together to come up with a plan that will allow both city residents and visitors to continue safely enjoying the park while still preserving the character that makes it such a jewel.