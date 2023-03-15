In 2014, local urologist Paresh Desai set sail on his commendable journey to construct an affordable assisted living facility (ALF) for aging veterans that would be co-located with the VA Clinic and Citrus County Community Services on county-owned property in Lecanto to create a “Veterans Village.”
With the need for an affordable ALF for our county’s aging veterans indisputable, the concept of a Veterans Village where ALF residents would have convenient access to VA outpatient care and county services for seniors and veterans made perfect sense.
In February of 2016, the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) threw its support behind the project with the leasing of eight acres for 99 years at $1 annually. In early 2020, the Citrus County Hospital Board (CCHB) added its support by unanimously approving a $2.5 million grant that enabled the securing of a bank loan for the ALF’s construction.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Buoyed by the support of the BOCC and CCHB, the project was underway with a full sail, raising expectations among local veterans and the community at large that Dr. Desai’s vision of a Veterans Village was just over the horizon.
Those expectations, however, soon ran into the post-COVID-19 pandemic headwinds of supply chain problems, labor shortages and unpredictable material costs. As a consequence, the project was placed in limbo at the urging of the bank facilitating the loan until construction costs stabilize.
Even though the post-pandemic headwinds are certainly beyond anyone’s control, the project’s seemingly interminable journey has begun to wear thin on the patience of both the project’s supporters, as well as the community at large.
With patience understandably wearing thin, CCHB members at their past two monthly meetings have shown rising frustration with the project’s lack of momentum. For board member Rick Harper, the frustration rose to anger upon learning that the $2.5 million in grant money for the project has been encumbered in certificates of deposit (CDs). Accordingly, the board requested that Dr. Desai report back at the board’s upcoming March 27 meeting as to the CD penalty costs, additional funding needed, and milestones for moving the project forward.
It is hoped that Dr. Desai sees the board’s reporting request not as a requirement, but as an opportunity to provide much needed communications about the status of the project and to map out milestones that include some “low hanging fruit” to show project momentum.
No one, especially Dr. Desai and his project team, wants to see an affordable ALF for local veterans scuttled. Nevertheless, the longer the project sits dead in the water, the more probable that the patience of supporters, as well as Dr. Desai’s persistence, could strike sail.