In 2014, local urologist Paresh Desai set sail on his commendable journey to construct an affordable assisted living facility (ALF) for aging veterans that would be co-located with the VA Clinic and Citrus County Community Services on county-owned property in Lecanto to create a “Veterans Village.”

With the need for an affordable ALF for our county’s aging veterans indisputable, the concept of a Veterans Village where ALF residents would have convenient access to VA outpatient care and county services for seniors and veterans made perfect sense.

