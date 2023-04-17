For several years, neighbors living at the headsprings of the Homosassa River had to endure what some considered obnoxious behavior by boaters anchoring in the blue waters abutting the State Wildlife Park. Blaring speakers carried music loudly across the water, with seemingly competing types of music screeching lyrics that were offensive to many and were not for young children’s ears.
When neighbors complained to county officials that a law was needed to stop the craziness, the Government said there was little they could do.
This changed when the county commission was overhauled during the 2020 election. Newly elected commissioner Ruthie Schlabach and Homosassa River neighbor Alonda McCarty said enough is enough. They started on a multi-pronged approach to bring a halt to the assault on the residents – and even some of the boaters – from this offensive behavior.
McCarty is like a dog with a bone. She won’t let it go until all the meat is stripped from it and there is nothing more to be found. Her research resulted in the basis for a noise ordinance that finally appears to have some teeth. If noise is plainly audible to others in the area, the offender is in violation of the noise ordinance. Pretty simple. And ultimately enforceable. But we will get to that in a moment.
Meanwhile, circling back to the beginning. Commissioner Schlabach brought another person into the fray. The sheriff. Sheriff Prendergast stood on the dock at the Wildlife Park and observed the “party” one weekend. He told the county commission a couple of things. One, he had to use his telephone to communicate with a deputy on a boat a few yards away because of the loud noise, and secondly, he wouldn’t allow his granddaughter to be at the headsprings of the Homosassa River after what he heard from some of the boaters.
Moving forward, the end result is a noise ordinance that will indicate not necessarily that silence is golden but being neighborly in decorum is encouraged. And if someone elects to ignore good behavior, they will receive a warning at first. When the noise ordinance signs go in the water the first warning may result in a ticket, according to the head of the sheriff’s marine unit, Lieutenant John Bergen.
Signage has also been an obstacle and the language on the sign doesn’t have the teeth that county commissioners – especially commissioners Schlabach and Diana Finnegan – wanted. They wanted strong language, but the Fish and Wildlife Commission (FWC) said the signs could only be informational in nature. More red tape appeared on the horizon. The Army Corps of Engineers now needs to give its blessing for new posts in the water.
Once all this is achieved, signs posted at the dogleg at Hall’s River into the blue waters area of the Homosassa will have language stating “Entering Quiet Zone” with the permit and ordinance number in smaller font at the bottom of the signs. Additional signs stating “Quiet Zone” will be placed further upstream in at least two areas.
Residents are concerned that the signs will have little impact on bad behavior since the signs won’t indicate what the fine could cost an offender. However, Lieutenant Bergen said he will have deputies on the water during the weekend for the entire summer – the heart of boating tourism – and is looking into other means to increase the marine patrol presence. This will be like seeing the Highway Patrol on the side of the road, sometimes referred to by law enforcement as “throwing out the anchor.” Speeders quickly come into compliance and so will unruly folks on the water.
We support this effort, and applaud all the players, but without law enforcement presence, noise suppression and signage will not have the teeth that is intended.