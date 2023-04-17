For several years, neighbors living at the headsprings of the Homosassa River had to endure what some considered obnoxious behavior by boaters anchoring in the blue waters abutting the State Wildlife Park. Blaring speakers carried music loudly across the water, with seemingly competing types of music screeching lyrics that were offensive to many and were not for young children’s ears.

When neighbors complained to county officials that a law was needed to stop the craziness, the Government said there was little they could do.

