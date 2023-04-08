Senate Bill 444, proposed by Republican Sen. Blaise Ingoglia of Spring Hill, is just one more example of state legislators attempting to assert control over local elected officials.
The bill would allow school board candidates to run for office in a district they don’t even live in until the time of the election.
School board members are elected by their communities to represent the interests of students and families. They should have a deep understanding of the local context and the unique challenges facing their district.
Allowing candidates to run for office in a district they don’t even live in would be a major departure from this principle. It would make it easier for outsiders to swoop in and take control of local schools without any real connection to the community.
Couple this idea with the legislative move to make school board races partisan and you might just wonder, what is going on?
It is clear that if school board races become partisan and candidates don’t have to live in a district to run, state party leaders would have an easier time targeting local school boards with candidates state leaders want to see in office.
Ingoglia argues that this change would simply bring school board residency requirements in line with those of other offices.
But it’s worth remembering that school board members have a different role than other elected officials. They are responsible for overseeing the education of local students and making decisions that impact the lives of families in their district. That’s why it’s so important for them to have a deep understanding of the local context.
If the state legislature is truly interested in promoting good governance, it should be looking for ways to support local officials in their work, not limit their autonomy. Instead of passing bills that strip away local control, lawmakers should be empowering local governments to make their own decisions.
One way to do this would be to pass a bill that allows local school boards to set their own residency requirements. This would give communities more control over who is elected to represent them and ensure that candidates have a deep understanding of the local context.
Sen. Ingoglia says that’s not possible because of case law that would prohibit allowing such a change. Maybe, but the legislature has not been shy about enacting laws that they know will be challenged in court. Isn’t fighting for local control worth taking that risk?
Ingoglia says that the bill merely brings the residency requirements in line with the law for other elected officials. Perhaps, but wouldn’t it be better to change state law so that local governments can decide these issues by themselves without state interference.
The idea that a local candidate should not be required to live in the district they are seeking to represent runs counter to how we think of local government should work. We want local folks to seek local offices, not candidates shopping around, looking for a district to run in.
The bill to loosen residency requirements for school board candidates is concerning. It would make it easier for outsiders without any connection to a community to take control of local school districts.
If you think this bill is good for Citrus County, let Sen. Ingoglia and Rep. Ralph Massullo know. If you don’t, express your opinion, too.