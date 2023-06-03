The Florida Legislative session has come to an end, and Citrus County has the potential to benefit from approximately $28 million for critical projects from the state budget. Our Senator, Blaise Ingoglia, and Representative Ralph Massullo worked diligently with local leaders to address county concerns.

The funding breakdown includes several very important environmental and recreational projects, one educational project, funding to assist Crystal River with a new city hall that will hopefully reduce storm damage risks, and several other worthy projects for the community. The environmental projects affecting the Homosassa River, Kings Bay, and the Rainbow River, along with the Tsala Apopka lake chain, are critical to the health of the state’s waterways. Unfortunately, no funds were made available for the Chassahowitzka River, which is also in serious need of help.

