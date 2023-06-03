The Florida Legislative session has come to an end, and Citrus County has the potential to benefit from approximately $28 million for critical projects from the state budget. Our Senator, Blaise Ingoglia, and Representative Ralph Massullo worked diligently with local leaders to address county concerns.
The funding breakdown includes several very important environmental and recreational projects, one educational project, funding to assist Crystal River with a new city hall that will hopefully reduce storm damage risks, and several other worthy projects for the community. The environmental projects affecting the Homosassa River, Kings Bay, and the Rainbow River, along with the Tsala Apopka lake chain, are critical to the health of the state’s waterways. Unfortunately, no funds were made available for the Chassahowitzka River, which is also in serious need of help.
The legislative process is long and often complicated, with legislators looking to address needs in their districts. Our legislators were prepared for the challenges, in part due to their strong local support and input. The process can only work when community leaders and legislators come together as a team, and that is what happened this budget session.
It is the job of legislators to represent their constituents, the people who put them in office. Sadly, special interests or a lack of commitment sometimes allow very necessary projects to go unfunded. Luckily for Citrus County, our legislators listen to the community and focused their energies on bringing in critical state dollars to address county, state, and community concerns.
The remaining challenge is to encourage the governor to also support these necessary projects by not vetoing any of them. We encourage our legislative team and the community to urge the governor to set aside the veto pen when it comes to Citrus County.
Kudos to our legislative team, Senator Ingoglia, Representative Massullo, our local elected officials, the Chamber of Commerce, and the various organizations for their diligence and hard work. Let us continue our efforts to reach the finish line. In doing so, we improve our environment, educational opportunities, support the needs of our two cities, and continue to make Citrus County a great community for all to enjoy.