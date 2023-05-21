At the tail end of this year’s legislative session in Tallahassee, the environment – particularly in those counties with lakes, estuaries, and in the case of Citrus County, first magnitude springs and rivers – was once again assaulted with what is called rider legislation, a provision that is attached to a larger bill, such as a budget bill, that is not related to the main subject of the bill. That happened when a provision was tucked into the state’s budget which would prevent local officials from banning the use of fertilizers until the end of the 2023-24 budget year.

Yes, you read this right. Let’s ban the ban on seasonal fertilizer usage which attempts to improve water quality. An exhaustive number of studies have shown the harm of fertilizer runoff, which causes numerous negative effects including – please forgive us – “Eutrophication,” or excessive nutrient enrichment in bodies of water which stimulates the growth of algae and nastiness. This “E” word reduces water clarity, oxygen levels, and biodiversity. It causes harmful algae blooms that produce toxins or foul odors.

