At the tail end of this year’s legislative session in Tallahassee, the environment – particularly in those counties with lakes, estuaries, and in the case of Citrus County, first magnitude springs and rivers – was once again assaulted with what is called rider legislation, a provision that is attached to a larger bill, such as a budget bill, that is not related to the main subject of the bill. That happened when a provision was tucked into the state’s budget which would prevent local officials from banning the use of fertilizers until the end of the 2023-24 budget year.
Yes, you read this right. Let’s ban the ban on seasonal fertilizer usage which attempts to improve water quality. An exhaustive number of studies have shown the harm of fertilizer runoff, which causes numerous negative effects including – please forgive us – “Eutrophication,” or excessive nutrient enrichment in bodies of water which stimulates the growth of algae and nastiness. This “E” word reduces water clarity, oxygen levels, and biodiversity. It causes harmful algae blooms that produce toxins or foul odors.
The dominoes keep falling. Hypoxia occurs when the E word leads to increased decomposition of organic matter by bacteria that consume oxygen. Hypoxia can also cause fish kills or dead zones where no life can exist. Yes, Red Tide. We don’t need to go there.
Already, Florida gets the tarnished gold star for being ranked first in the nation with total lake acreage regarded as too polluted for swimming and maintaining aquatic life. We fall down to fourth for polluted estuaries. In our own backyards are the mess that once was in King’s Bay in Crystal River before remediation began and the ongoing assault on the Homosassa River by the E word’s little friend, lyngbya, a nasty and slimy algae that strangles out eelgrass and other aquatic plants.
Hillsborough, Pinellas, and other counties are not battered by this legislation because they already have seasonal bans in place. Not so Citrus County. We are not under that umbrella and this legislation, if allowed to become law, prohibits us from banning fertilizer usage.
Some political apologists have defended this rider. State Rep. Tom Leek (R-Ormond Beach) says that all the ban-the-ban bill does is to “give us a period of time to study it [fertilizer runoff] so we could make thoughtful decisions.” He and others say this timeframe – about a year – allows for a study to determine the effects of fertilizer on Florida’s waters. Really?
We feel a silent but giant fingerprint on this legislation and it’s the phosphate industry which in this case is promoting governmental overreach into local issues. County Commissioner Holly Davis agrees. “I think it’s state overreach,” she told the Chronicle’s editorial board, noting that “spring sheds and coastal regions are particularly fragile.”
State Rep. Lindsay Cross (D-St. Petersburg) calls this legislation a “sneak attack” that will cramp communities from implementing fertilizer bans that work and – very importantly – are cost effective. This little rider attached to the budget bill could be called pork barrel legislation. Going way back in history, pork barrel politics has had a smelly past. We think this potential law also stinks, much like the algae promoted in large part by fertilizer runoffs into our waterways.
We urge the governor to take his pen, draw a line through this, vetoing the proposal.