While it is commendable for elected officials to stand firm in their principles, it is important to recognize that once they are elected, their duty is to serve all of their constituents, regardless of party affiliation or ideology.
The hyper-partisan rhetoric being espoused by sitting members of the Florida Legislature is at fever pitch.
The notion of proposing common-sense solutions to mainstream issues is a noble one, but it should not be done with the intent of solely targeting the opposing party. Our own State Sen. Blaise Ingoglia, is a Republican with strong conservative beliefs. We admire his commitment to his principles and his party.
But some of the proposed bills Ingoglia has championed, like canceling the Democratic Party in Florida and imposing restrictions on local governments, are concerning.
A state legislator should be addressing the concerns of his constituents, regardless of their political beliefs. Moreover, it is important to work towards finding common ground with members of the opposing party in order to achieve the best results for all constituents.
Also, city and county governments should look toward their state lawmakers as partners who are there to help them with their problems, not overseers who seek to restrict their ability to solve their own problems.
The proposal to de-certify any political party that previously advocated for slavery in their party platform is a political stunt that does not contribute to solving any of the issues that affect the people of Florida.
The idea of introducing term limits for school board members and county commissioners is a valid idea to ensure fresh ideas are allowed to flourish. However, it is important to consider the unintended consequences of such a proposal, such as the loss of institutional knowledge and expertise that comes with long-term service.
But shouldn’t local citizens be allowed to decide that issue themselves?
Sen. Ingoglia said he proposed the term limit idea because non-charter counties have to follow state law. State law only allows charter counties to impose term-limits on local officials.
Citrus County is not a charter county. Charters are formal written documents that confer powers, duties, or privileges on the county. They resemble state or federal constitutions and they must be approved by the voters of a county. In the absence of a charter, counties must follow state law in certain instances.
Shouldn’t a state lawmaker consult with the local governments in his district and find out if that proposal was something they wanted. If he believes that the citizens of his district want term limits on local officials, why not pass a law allowing voters in non-charter counties to vote on the proposal themselves.
Another recent Ingoglia idea is to restrict local government’s ability to decide how they can deal with commercial garbage collection.
Did we miss the hue and cry from local governments asking for this change?
U.S. Congressman Gus Bilirakis, who represents Florida’s 12th congressional district, is a great example of an elected representative who focuses on serving his constituents once elected.
Rather than campaigning all the time, Congressman Bilirakis is a Republican who has been in Congress since 2007, and is known for his bipartisanship and ability to work with members of both parties to get things done for his district.
Bilirakis has a reputation for being a pragmatic and effective legislator. He has sponsored numerous bills and worked on committees that have addressed issues such as health care, veterans’ affairs, and transportation. One of his most significant accomplishments was co-authoring the Veterans Access, Choice, and Accountability Act of 2014, which improved health care access for veterans.
Despite being a Republican, Bilirakis is well-regarded by his Democratic colleagues. He has worked with Democrats on issues such as opioid addiction, mental health, and human trafficking. Bilirakis is known for being accessible and responsive to his constituents, and he frequently hosts town hall meetings and other events to hear their concerns.
Bilirakis is also well known for his commitment to helping his constituents navigate the federal bureaucracy. He has a top-notch constituent services team that helps people with issues such as Social Security benefits, immigration, and veterans’ benefits. His office is known for being responsive and helpful to people in need.
Overall, Gus Bilirakis is an excellent example of an elected representative who understands that campaigning is just one part of the job. Once elected, it is important to focus on serving the people, regardless of their political affiliation.
Ingoglia does not have to look very hard to find an example of how a politician should behave once they are done campaigning and asked to actually govern.
Ingoglia is a smart and able politician. We know he is working on other legislative items that are not so political or controversial. He should use the same megaphone he is using to promote those political ideas to promote his other legislation.
It is time to be a little less political and a little more focused on helping the community he serves.