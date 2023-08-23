In a swift series of developments, Citrus County has witnessed significant changes in its leadership ranks. Just three days after the termination of John Pritcher, the director of Citrus County Tourism, County Administrator Steve Howard took another decisive step by firing Mary Jensen, the county’s Public Works director. These consecutive changes have raised questions about the direction the county administration is heading in.
County Administrator Howard conveyed his intentions to the county commissioners through an email, explaining his desire to steer the Public Works Department in a new direction. He emphasized the importance of fostering a culture of collaboration and teamwork as crucial to the county’s success. Mary Jensen, whose responsibilities spanned aquatics, engineering, facilities, fleet, road maintenance, and solid waste, was at the center of this change.
While it’s essential to acknowledge that leadership changes don’t always indicate the inadequacy of the previous leaders, such shifts often become necessary when an organization aims to transform its culture fundamentally. The termination of both Pritcher and Jensen might be indicative of differences in leadership approaches. The complexities of human nature often make adapting to change a challenge, and such transitions may signal a broader attempt to realign the organization’s values and goals.
As the county moves forward, it’s imperative for the remaining staff to be given the attention they deserve. If a cultural shift is indeed the goal, addressing the emotional well-being of the staff becomes paramount. Transparent communication, training opportunities, and instilling confidence in their abilities will play a pivotal role in shaping the county’s future culture. The inherent apprehension associated with change can be mitigated when staff members feel supported and informed about the expectations laid out before them.
Mr. Howard has confirmed that he’s using the county’s strategic plan as a blueprint for implementing initiatives outlined by the Board of County Commissioners. His customer-focused approach and emphasis on constituent-focused leadership style have already yielded improvements in efficiency and customer service across county services.
A newcomer to local leadership, Mr. Howard retains the prerogative to not only establish a culture aligned with his departmental vision but also to recruit new personnel who share this vision and contribute to its execution. As Citrus County continues its journey through these changes, the approach taken by its leadership will shape not only the county’s internal dynamics but also its relationship with the community it serves.