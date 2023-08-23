In a swift series of developments, Citrus County has witnessed significant changes in its leadership ranks. Just three days after the termination of John Pritcher, the director of Citrus County Tourism, County Administrator Steve Howard took another decisive step by firing Mary Jensen, the county’s Public Works director. These consecutive changes have raised questions about the direction the county administration is heading in.

County Administrator Howard conveyed his intentions to the county commissioners through an email, explaining his desire to steer the Public Works Department in a new direction. He emphasized the importance of fostering a culture of collaboration and teamwork as crucial to the county’s success. Mary Jensen, whose responsibilities spanned aquatics, engineering, facilities, fleet, road maintenance, and solid waste, was at the center of this change.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle