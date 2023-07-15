The Key Training Center’s Run for the Money campaign, its major fundraiser, has happened in some form every July since 1976. It began with the Key Center director, the late Chet Cole, running 180 grueling miles from Tallahassee to The Key’s campus in Lecanto, to raise awareness for and emphasize the challenges individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) face each day.

The tradition continues. Current director Melissa Walker and her team have had to adapt Run for the Money activities in the past few years, but the event is still a community high point. This year it kicked off with the sold-out Reach for the Stars dinner on July 14 and continues for the next week: the core team is running from Tallahassee, cyclists are heading south from Tallahassee, local teams are running morning and evening at designated community locations, independent individuals and teams are reporting their miles, and the “Walk a Mile in My Shoes” event with Key clients takes place on The Key’s campus on July 22. Miles matter – Run for the Money participants have amassed 13,103 miles, meaning they have figuratively encircled the mainland U.S. and made a good start on doing it again.

