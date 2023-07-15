The Key Training Center’s Run for the Money campaign, its major fundraiser, has happened in some form every July since 1976. It began with the Key Center director, the late Chet Cole, running 180 grueling miles from Tallahassee to The Key’s campus in Lecanto, to raise awareness for and emphasize the challenges individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) face each day.
The tradition continues. Current director Melissa Walker and her team have had to adapt Run for the Money activities in the past few years, but the event is still a community high point. This year it kicked off with the sold-out Reach for the Stars dinner on July 14 and continues for the next week: the core team is running from Tallahassee, cyclists are heading south from Tallahassee, local teams are running morning and evening at designated community locations, independent individuals and teams are reporting their miles, and the “Walk a Mile in My Shoes” event with Key clients takes place on The Key’s campus on July 22. Miles matter – Run for the Money participants have amassed 13,103 miles, meaning they have figuratively encircled the mainland U.S. and made a good start on doing it again.
The annual Run for the Money showcases Citrus County at its best, with folks giving their time and treasure to help support year-round assistance to I/DD adults who receive little to no state funding. Depending on services received, client costs can range from $6,000 to more than $30,000 annually, with 35 percent of Key clients receiving residential services and 65 percent receiving Day Program and Transportation services.
The added plus is an opportunity to become acquainted with Key Center clients, and really understand what it’s like to walk in their shoes. They want to be included, not “othered.” The Key Center’s mission is to help I/DD adults “achieve their God-given potential through an array of individualized services that promote growth, choice, and independence, with kindness, love, dignity, and respect.”
Want to be a part of it all? Everyone is invited to The Key’s campus from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, to welcome the Tallahassee team home (and cheer on the Walk a Mile in My Shoes teams). With a $5 activity wristband “the fun is unlimited,” Key staff say. You can also watch remotely via The Key’s website, Facebook page and YouTube channel, or listen to Fox 96.7 & Naturecoast Country 103.3/104.3 live from 10 a.m. to noon.
We urge you to be part of the purpose, as well, by donating. The Key doesn’t set a fundraising goal, but last year it raised nearly $287,000. Walker said, “We share the need and the community always comes shining through.” You can donate at any time through the Key Center’s website or by calling 352-795-5541 ext. 312.
Make a difference for someone’s life – support The Key.