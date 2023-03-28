The recent closure of the Key Training Center’s workshop has left its clients devastated.
For the past 36 years, the clients of the adult day training program worked at various tasks in the workshop and were paid at a piece-work rate, providing them with a feeling of accomplishment and pride through their work.
However, the center was forced to close the workshop due to a government rule which requires all states to “increase opportunities for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities to access employment in competitive integrated settings.”
In plain English, this means the Key Center clients could no longer work for less than minimum wage. While the center had planned for this transition for some time, the closure of the workshop has left many clients without a meaningful activity to do during the day.
The closure of the workshop was necessary to ensure compliance with the law, but it is sad and unfortunate and just plain stupid. There should not be a one-size-fits-all approach to dealing with programs like this.
The government should look out for folks, but wouldn’t it be smarter to use a little common sense and evaluate each program individually and on its own merit? Does anyone believe the Key Center was taking advantage of their clients?
The center has already expanded its Life Enrichment program to include activities and clubs such as a walking club, basketball club, music club, gardening, Zumba, yoga, a fishing club, an art class, a kitchen prep class, and a storytellers club. Additionally, the center plans to introduce a Career Exploration program to help clients prepare for work in the community.
The Key Center’s clients were not being taken advantage of. They were learning skills, performing meaningful tasks and developing a strong sense of self-esteem through the workshop.
The solution to this problem requires a multi-faceted approach that involves collaboration between the government, private sector, and nonprofit organizations.
The government could be part of the solution instead of the problem. This could be achieved by providing incentives to local employers who hire individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, such as tax credits or subsidies. The government can also provide funding to nonprofit organizations that work to support individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, such as the Key Training Center, to help them create more employment opportunities.
The private sector can also play a role in creating more employment opportunities for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Florida’s Publix Super Markets has been a leader in this field for many years. More businesses should follow their example.
Continuing to provide employment for clients like those found at the Key Center is important and something we should all support.