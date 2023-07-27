As the sun sets on a chapter in Crystal River’s history, it is with utmost respect and admiration that we bid farewell to a true visionary and dedicated public servant, Ken Frink, the outgoing City Manager. For more than four years, he has tirelessly led the city government with professionalism, passion and unwavering commitment, leaving an indelible mark on the city’s landscape and future.

Under his guidance, Crystal River has seen remarkable growth, development and progress, becoming a more vibrant and attractive community for its residents and visitors alike.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle