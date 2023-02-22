As a society, we tend to go to the extremes of every topic. and education appears to now be a buzz word.
We no longer want to find an agreeable common ground. It feels like we just want to argue instead of solving problems. It’s interesting that this particular fight appears to be over the content of what is being taught and the method in which the content is delivered. Society continues to miss the point.
The recent National Assessment of Education Progress reading and math test showed that two-thirds or more of fourth- and eighth-grade students can neither read, nor do math proficiently. We need to step back and ask, “What is the goal?” We need to ask, “How do we help?”
True education has always been thought-provoking. Providing children with perspective is not only right, but is the American way. Throughout our history, we have had to learn, live through, or remember a lesson about a person or event whose perspective challenged the way people lived. In Brown vs. Board of Education. controversy was sparked over the idea of separate but equal.
The verdict of the case deemed that segregated schools were, in fact, unequal. Controversy is a part of life that cannot be avoided.
This is what education should be providing our students. Instead, educators are not only required to teach a certain curriculum, but now they must make sure it is stripped of anything that could be deemed “offensive.”
The debate about assumed racially charged books such as “To Kill A Mockingbird” or “Their Eyes Were Watching God” are not the issue. If our children cannot read or understand the content, the debate is null and void. If the goal is to protect our children from information, then is education the right target? Children have access to electronics, social media and television, all of which are educating them whether we like it or not. It’s not teaching reading, writing or arithmetic, but it is indoctrinating them. Children are constantly learning. They are observing at home, school and the world around them.
Both sides in this debate have good points. Parents must be involved in education and educators need to be able to teach the content in a way children best learn. Parents should have the right to provide input on what is discussed but they should not be allowed to dictate what is discussed. Education is truly the job of all of us; however, we must find a balance. We must not be afraid to have conversations and discussions around a common goal.
If we keep politics out of the conversation and agree to compromise, then we are truly acting in the best interest of our children.